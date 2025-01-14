Live

Singapore live news: Police investigating another public urination incident, at Tanah Merah MRT; best time to deposit money during CNY Li Chun 2025

Singapore police investigating another public urination incident, this time at Tanah Merah MRT, and more curated local and international news by Yahoo Singapore.

Singapore Editorial Team
Commuters on the platform at Tanah Merah MRT Station. (PHOTO: Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

First up, Singapore police are investigating another incident of public urination, this time at Tanah Merah MRT station. This development comes after a 41-year-old man was arrested for being a public nuisance after he was caught urinating on an escalator handrail at Outram Park MRT station on 10 January.

Don't be too surprised if during one of the 15 days of the upcoming Lunar New Year (also known as Chinese New Year), you encounter snaking queues at cash deposit machines – join them! Li Chun is supposedly an auspicious day to deposit money. Here's a guide to when and where for your Chinese zodiac sign.

Read more in our live blog below, including the latest local and international news and updates:

  • Esther Au Yong

    Are you eligible for Public Transport Vouchers (PTVs)? Here's how to apply

    Eligible households can apply for the Public Transport Vouchers (PTVs), worth $60 each, starting Tuesday (14 January). (PHOTO: Getty)

    Eligible households can apply for the Public Transport Vouchers (PTVs), worth $60 each, starting Tuesday (14 January).

    Resident households with a monthly household income per person of not more than $1,800 are eligible, up from $1,600 in the previous exercise. An additional 60,000 households are expected to benefit from this increase in income eligibility criterion, said the Ministry of Transport.

    The current 2024 PTV Exercise is being carried out in two stages. Under the first stage, which was completed in December 2024, about 270,000 households that had received a voucher during the 2023 PTV Exercise and continue to meet the income eligibility criterion have received physical and/or digital PTV notification letters.

    Under the second stage, which will run until 31 October 2025, households that meet the income eligibility criterion but did not receive a voucher in the first stage can apply for PTVs online or in person at their local Community Centres/Clubs (CCs).

  • Esther Au Yong

    Li Chun 2025: When should you deposit money this Chinese New Year?

    Li Chun is supposedly an auspicious day to deposit money in Singapore. (PHOTO: Getty)
    Don't be too surprised if during one of the 15 days of the upcoming Lunar New Year (also known as Chinese New Year), you encounter snaking queues at cash deposit machines – join them! Li Chun is supposedly an auspicious day to deposit money.

    But when's the best time for you to deposit cash based on your zodiac sign? And must you deposit cold hard cash or will a spot of Internet banking do?

    Here's a guide to Li Chun 2025.

  • Esther Au Yong

    Singapore police investigating incident of public urination at Tanah Merah MRT station

    Singapore police are investigating another incident of public urination, this time at Tanah Merah MRT station. (PHOTO: Getty)
    Singapore police are investigating another incident of public urination, this time at Tanah Merah MRT station. This comes after a 41-year-old man was arrested for being a public nuisance after he was caught urinating on an escalator handrail at Outram Park MRT station on 10 January.

    According to the Straits Times, a video, which was posted on several social media platforms, shows a man in a red T-shirt and black pants standing at a corner near a platform screen door. He looks around before quickly running away moments later.

    It's not clear when the incident happened.

