Police investigating unauthorised payments linked to Koufu Eat app; Pritam Singh says WP has played its part as ‘loyal opposition’: Singapore live news

Koufu is a popular food court operator in Singapore (Photo: Koufu)
Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

Police are investigating unauthorised payments affecting users of the app Koufu Eat. The app allows users to browse food options at Koufu's vast number of food courts and pay for their meals with a selected credit or debit card, or through PayLah. However, a number of customers have complained about fraudulent transactions linked to Koufu Eat. Investigations are ongoing.

In his New Year message, Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh reflected on the work done in 2024 while casting an eye towards the upcoming general elections which must take place this year. "The Workers’ Party has played its part to promote a more stable political arrangement for Singapore, where alternative views do not just have a voice, but a vote in Parliament,” Singh said.

Read more in our live blog below, including the latest local and international news and updates.

    Marcus Chhan

    HDB resale prices rose 9.6% in 2024 compared to 4.9% gain in 2023

    HDB flat resale prices jumped by 9.6% in 2024 (Photo: Getty).
    HDB flat resale prices rose by 9.6% in 2024 which was almost double the 4.9% increase recorded in 2023.

    The latest figure was based on a flash estimate released by HDB on Thursday (2 January).

    According to HDB flash estimates, the fourth quarter Resale Price Index (RPI) in 2024 was 197.7 – an increase of 2.5% compared to the previous quarter. RPI provides information on the general price movements in the resale public housing market.

    HDB said that resale prices in the fourth quarter of 2024 “continued to be driven by a strong broad-based demand, as well as some supply tightness in the market.”

    “Households are strongly advised to exercise prudence in their property purchases as the property market moves in cycles and those who buy high will be hit harder if prices weaken,” said HDB in a statement.

    An estimated 1,000 HDB resale flat transactions fetched a price of $1 million or more in 2024, reported Huttons Data Analytics.

  • Featured
    Marcus Chhan

    Pritam Singh says WP has played its part as ‘loyal opposition’

    Pritam Singh will lead the Workers' Party into this year's general election (Photo: WP).
    The Workers’ Party (WP) has played its part as ‘loyal opposition’ in Singapore, according to its Secretary-General Pritam Singh.

    The WP chief made the comments in the party’s New Year 2025 message where they reflected on 2024 as well as looked ahead to the upcoming General Elections this year.

    “The Workers’ Party has played its part to promote a more stable political arrangement for Singapore, where alternative views do not just have a voice, but a vote in Parliament,” Singh said.

    Singh notably dedicated a portion of the post to talk about German insurer Allianz’s failed bid for a majority stake in NTUC Enterprise’s Income Insurance. The offer was proposed back in July but was met with vocal resistance from some quarters.

    Allianz eventually withdrew its S$2.2 billion offer in December 2024.

    "In 2025, we will continue to work hard and to secure the people’s confidence and support ahead of the general elections," Singh said.

    You can read WP's New Year 2025 Message in full, here.

  • Featured
    Marcus Chhan

    Singapore economy heads into 2025 on stable footing

    Singapore's economy grew 4.0% in 2024 (Photo: Getty).
    Singapore’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose 4.3% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, according to advance estimates by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Thursday (2 January).

    The preliminary data also showed that Singapore's economy grew 4.0% for the full year in 2024.This is Singapore’s fastest annual pace since exiting the pandemic, accelerating from an expansion of 1.1% in 2023 and 3.8% in 2022, according to Reuters.

    Maybank economist Chua Hak Bin was quoted by Reuters as saying: “Singapore is starting the year in a sweet spot, with growth on a high and inflation at below 2%.”

    Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, in his New Year address, said Singapore’s economy performed better than expected in 2024, helping to set the foundations for what could be a complex international trading environment this year.

  • Marcus Chhan

    Stefanie Sun 'cannot wait' to see her fans in 2025 despite 'stressful' concert prep

    Stefanie Sun will be performing four dates at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in April 2025 (Photo: stefsunyanzi/IG).
    Stefanie Sun says it has been “very stressful” preparing for her highly-anticipated concert in Singapore but that she “cannot wait” to see all her fans once again.

    The legendary Mandopop queen shared her feelings on social media on 31 December in a post marking the end of 2024.

    “I am welcoming 2025 with wide open arms,” she wrote.

    The 46-year-old also treated fans to some personal pictures of herself and family including husband Nadim van der Ros and her two children.

    Sun has sold more than 30 million records worldwide during a 25-year career.

    She announced in October last year plans for a 25th anniversary tour in 2025 which initially featured two nights at the Singapore Indoor Stadium (5-6 April). Two more Singapore shows were added (12-13 April) after tickets quickly sold out.

    Her 25th anniversary tour comes a decade after her last Kepler Concert Tour and will see her perform in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Beijing, Nanjing, Chongqing, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Malaysia.

  • Marcus Chhan

    How did two crew members survive the tragic Jeju Air disaster?

    The Boeing 737-800 was carrying 181 people from Thailand to South Korea when it crashed on arrival on 29 December 29 (Photo: JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images).
    Jeju Air flight 2216 crash landed at Muan International Airport last week tragically killing 179 of 181 people on board.

    Aviation experts believe the two crew members who survived likely benefitted from sitting backwards at the rear of the aircraft with a safety harness.

    Footage of the crash shows the Boeing 737-800 belly-landing and sliding down the runway before hitting an embankment and bursting into flames.

    A former senior cabin crew member for Emirates told The Telegraph that crew at the rear of a Boeing 737-800 sit in backward facing seats and wear a four-point harness.

    “The airplane usually breaks apart on impact and passengers in the rear tend to have a better chance of survival,” he said.

    The chief of the Muan fire department also revealed that the flight attendants were rescued from the plane’s tail – the only part of the plane which retained some shape after the crash.

  • Marcus Chhan

    Police investigating unauthorised payments linked to Koufu Eat app

    Singapore Police are aware of the incidents and currently investigating. (Photo: Koufu)
    Police are investigating unauthorised payments through an app run by Koufu, one of Singapore’s largest food court operators.

    Local media reported on Wednesday (1 January) that Koufu had notified the authorities after multiple reports by customers of fraudulent transactions linked to its Koufu Eat app.

    The Koufu Eat app allows users to browse food options at various Koufu food courts and pay for their meals with a selected credit or debit card, or through PayLah.

    App reviews on Google Play Store showed customers highlighting unauthorised payments as far back as October 2024.

    On 3 December, a reviewer wrote: "Getting fraudulent transactions after adding my DBS credit card to the app."

    There have been at least six reviews noting similar issues as of 31 December 2024.

    A Koufu spokesperson clarified to local media outlets that the app does not store customers' credit card details. Its payment gateway is via eNETS.

    The Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed investigations are ongoing.

