Police investigating unauthorised payments linked to Koufu Eat app; Pritam Singh says WP has played its part as ‘loyal opposition’: Singapore live news

Police are investigating unauthorised payments affecting users of the app Koufu Eat. The app allows users to browse food options at Koufu's vast number of food courts and pay for their meals with a selected credit or debit card, or through PayLah. However, a number of customers have complained about fraudulent transactions linked to Koufu Eat. Investigations are ongoing.

In his New Year message, Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh reflected on the work done in 2024 while casting an eye towards the upcoming general elections which must take place this year. "The Workers’ Party has played its part to promote a more stable political arrangement for Singapore, where alternative views do not just have a voice, but a vote in Parliament,” Singh said.

