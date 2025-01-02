Police investigating unauthorised payments linked to Koufu Eat app; Pritam Singh says WP has played its part as ‘loyal opposition’: Singapore live news

HDB resale prices rose 9.6% in 2024 compared to 4.9% gain in 2023
HDB flat resale prices rose by 9.6% in 2024 which was almost double the 4.9% increase recorded in 2023.
The latest figure was based on a flash estimate released by HDB on Thursday (2 January).
According to HDB flash estimates, the fourth quarter Resale Price Index (RPI) in 2024 was 197.7 – an increase of 2.5% compared to the previous quarter. RPI provides information on the general price movements in the resale public housing market.
HDB said that resale prices in the fourth quarter of 2024 “continued to be driven by a strong broad-based demand, as well as some supply tightness in the market.”
“Households are strongly advised to exercise prudence in their property purchases as the property market moves in cycles and those who buy high will be hit harder if prices weaken,” said HDB in a statement.
An estimated 1,000 HDB resale flat transactions fetched a price of $1 million or more in 2024, reported Huttons Data Analytics.