Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong tops world leaders salary charts; Shopee, Lazada and Amazon lead Singapore e-commerce traffic as $13 billion market in sight: Singapore live news

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is the highest paid world leader
Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is the highest-paid world leader, earning $2.20 million annually.
According to Forbes, Wong's salary puts him in front of the heads of Switzerland, Australia, the United States and Austria, which make the top 5 best-paid leaders.
Wong’s pay is notably high compared to Singapore’s GDP per capita, which further underscores his top position globally.
Compared to developed countries, Wong's compensation showcases Singapore's different valuation of political leadership in terms of financial reward.
Singapore’s approach contrasts with typical developed countries where compensation is generally lower relative to GDP per capita, illustrating a unique national prioritisation.
Early this year, the government deferred the 2023 ministerial salary review, citing geopolitical tensions and economic risks as reasons for deferring the assessment.
Find out more about the salaries of other world leaders here.