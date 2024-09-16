Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong tops world leaders salary charts; Shopee, Lazada and Amazon lead Singapore e-commerce traffic as $13 billion market in sight: Singapore live news

Live

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong tops world leaders salary charts; Shopee, Lazada and Amazon lead Singapore e-commerce traffic as $13 billion market in sight

Lawrence Wong, Singapore's deputy prime minister and finance minister, speaks at the Nikkei Forum Future of Asia in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. The widening rift between the world's two biggest economies, the US and China, now looks in some regards to be irreconcilable, according to Wong. (Photo: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg)
Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong outpaces all world leaders with an annual salary of $2.20 million, according to Forbes. PM Wong earns significantly more than his counterparts in Switzerland, Australia, the United States and Austria, who round up the top 5 best-paid leaders. Read more on the salaries of world leaders here.

Singapore's e-commerce sector continues to flourish, with Shopee, Lazada and Amazon topping the charts as the most visited sites. The market’s gross merchandise volume (GMV) is on track to grow to $13 billion by 2025, according to business intelligence platform Statista. As Singapore leverages its digital infrastructure, new collaborations and updates from major players like SingPost, Cainiao and Taobao highlight the evolving landscape. But as Singapore's e-commerce booms, scams and frauds are on the rise too. Learn how you can better protect yourself from common frauds and scams here.

    Joel Balbin

    Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is the highest paid world leader

    Lawrence Wong. (Photo: Lionel Ng/Bloomberg)
    Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is the highest-paid world leader, earning $2.20 million annually.

    According to Forbes, Wong's salary puts him in front of the heads of Switzerland, Australia, the United States and Austria, which make the top 5 best-paid leaders.

    Wong’s pay is notably high compared to Singapore’s GDP per capita, which further underscores his top position globally.

    Compared to developed countries, Wong's compensation showcases Singapore's different valuation of political leadership in terms of financial reward.

    Singapore’s approach contrasts with typical developed countries where compensation is generally lower relative to GDP per capita, illustrating a unique national prioritisation.

    Early this year, the government deferred the 2023 ministerial salary review, citing geopolitical tensions and economic risks as reasons for deferring the assessment.

    Find out more about the salaries of other world leaders here.

  • Featured
    Joel Balbin

    Shopee, Lazada and Amazon top e-commerce traffic as Singapore market set to hit $13 billion

    Bangkok, Thailand - August 22, 2019 : iPhone 7 showing its screen with Shopee, Lazada and other online shopping application icon.
    Singapore’s e-commerce scene is buzzing with Shopee leading the charge, followed by Lazada and Amazon.

    As of mid-2024, Shopee recorded about 13.2 million monthly visits. Lazada garnered around 6 million visits, and Amazon with 5 million, according data and business intelligence platform Statista.

    Singapore's thriving e-commerce industry saw the sector’s gross merchandise volume (GMV) hit $10.4 billion (US$8 billion) in 2023 and is projected to reach $13 billion by 2025.

    Despite being smaller compared to its regional counterparts, Singapore’s e-commerce flourishes due to high GDP per capita, advanced ICT infrastructure, and a focus on quality and pricing.

    The high revenue per order and frequent online shopping habits contribute to Singapore’s prominent position in Southeast Asia’s e-commerce sector.

    Singapore is known for its advanced digital infrastructure and high e-commerce adoption.

    The pandemic significantly boosted online shopping, a trend that continues post-pandemic.

    Singaporeans frequently shop online and are increasingly using diverse platforms and product categories.

    The rise of mobile commerce and social media-driven sales is shaping the market, with smartphones becoming the primary device for online purchases.

    To keep up with this growth, SingPost and Cainiao are joining forces for better logistics, while Taobao introduces an English version to cater to a broader audience.

    And with the growth in e-commerce, scams and frauds have exploded too.

    Find out how you can better protect yourself from common frauds and scams here.

