Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong tops world leaders salary charts; Shopee, Lazada and Amazon lead Singapore e-commerce traffic as $13 billion market in sight: Singapore live news

Singapore’s e-commerce landscape is dominated by Shopee, followed by Lazada and Amazon. The market, worth $10.4 billion in 2023, is expected to grow to $13 billion by 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Singapore’s e-commerce scene is buzzing with Shopee leading the charge, followed by Lazada and Amazon.

As of mid-2024, Shopee recorded about 13.2 million monthly visits. Lazada garnered around 6 million visits, and Amazon with 5 million, according data and business intelligence platform Statista.

Singapore's thriving e-commerce industry saw the sector’s gross merchandise volume (GMV) hit $10.4 billion (US$8 billion) in 2023 and is projected to reach $13 billion by 2025.

Despite being smaller compared to its regional counterparts, Singapore’s e-commerce flourishes due to high GDP per capita, advanced ICT infrastructure, and a focus on quality and pricing.

The high revenue per order and frequent online shopping habits contribute to Singapore’s prominent position in Southeast Asia’s e-commerce sector.

Singapore is known for its advanced digital infrastructure and high e-commerce adoption.

The pandemic significantly boosted online shopping, a trend that continues post-pandemic.

Singaporeans frequently shop online and are increasingly using diverse platforms and product categories.

The rise of mobile commerce and social media-driven sales is shaping the market, with smartphones becoming the primary device for online purchases.

To keep up with this growth, SingPost and Cainiao are joining forces for better logistics, while Taobao introduces an English version to cater to a broader audience.

And with the growth in e-commerce, scams and frauds have exploded too.

Find out how you can better protect yourself from common frauds and scams here.