Pritam Singh's trial to begin over lying scandal; Max Maeder wins at Formula Kite Youth European Championships: Singapore live news

(Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh begins his trial today (14 October) and faces two charges of lying under oath to a parliamentary committee over the Raeesah Khan case.

Khan, as a member of WP, had claimed she had accompanied a rape victim to make a police report where a police officer then made inappropriate comments. She later admitted that this account was a lie.

A Committee of Privileges (COP) was formed to investigate and Singh was called up to give evidence in December 2021. The COP alleged Singh had lied while testifying under oath which led to the Public Prosecutor charging the WP leader in March.

Singh has pleaded not guilty. His case is scheduled to be heard at 9.30am today at the State Courts.

According to reports, prosecutors plan to ask the court to impose a fine if Singh is convicted. Members of parliament are disqualified for five years if they are fined at least $10,000 in a criminal case.

Singh’s trial takes place the week after a former minister S. Iswaran went to prison after pleading guilty to one charge of obstruction of justice and four charges under Section 165 of the Penal Code, including obtaining valuable items from billionaire Ong Beng Seng.