Singapore live news: Protect 'our unity' as world becomes more dangerous, says Lawrence Wong in CNY message; government responds to NYT video

Singapore's prime minister Lawrence Wong inspects the guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony at Government House in Bangkok on 28 November 2024. (PHOTO: Peerapon Boonyakiat/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Singapore's "unity is a precious asset that we must continue to protect and nurture" even as the world becomes an increasingly dangerous place, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday (28 January) in his first Chinese New Year message since becoming prime minister.

Noting that the festive season is an opportunity to celebrate diversity in our community, Wong said that "we cannot let our differences pull us apart" despite the fact that "we may have different views on issues that matter deeply to us". "We should make an extra effort to engage and reach out to fellow Singaporeans of different races and religions. Our diversity is a source of strength, and we must continually seek ways to deepen our mutual understanding and expand our common space," he added.

He also drew attention to the spate of terror incidents across various countries recently, such as in the Middle East. "Earlier this month, we announced the detention of three self-radicalised Singaporeans under the Internal Security Act," Wong said. "We will remain vigilant against any security threats. But we must also be mentally prepared for the possibility that an attack can occur here."

If an attack were to happen, the country must be able to stand together as one united people, "resolute and undivided". "Such challenges should not weaken the fabric of our society, but instead strengthen our resolve to protect our harmony and way of life," Wong said.

Last Wednesday (22 January), Wong said that he has convened a committee to review the city-state's electoral boundaries, in a sign that the government may call for an early national vote. Singapore must hold a vote by November in what will be Wong's first electoral test since taking over from Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong in May last year.