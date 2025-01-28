Live

Singapore live news: Protect 'our unity' as world becomes more dangerous, says Lawrence Wong in CNY message; government responds to NYT video



Updated
People walk past a greeting display for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Snake at the Marina Bay Sands shopping mall in Singapore January 27, 2025. (PHOTO: AFP)
Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today. The editorial team will be curating the latest must-know local and international news.

First up, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong calls for "unity" amid "diversity" in his first Chinese New Year message since becoming Prime Minister. Singapore's "unity is a precious asset that we must continue to protect and nurture" even as the world becomes an increasingly dangerous place, he said on Tuesday (28 January). Find out more below.

Singapore ambassador to the United States Lui Tuck Yew has responded, in a letter dated 26 January, to the New York Times (NYT) opinion video featuring Harvard economist Li Shengwu. Lui said that the NYT video "is essentially a commentary on the current state of US politics", "but you draw in Singapore via the misleading analogies provided by Mr Li Shengwu, masquerading as a persecuted dissident".

Read more in our live blog below, including the latest local and international news and updates:

    Esther Au Yong

    Singapore PM Lawrence Wong calls for 'unity' amid diversity in Chinese New Year message

    Singapore's prime minister Lawrence Wong inspects the guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony at Government House in Bangkok on 28 November 2024. (PHOTO: Peerapon Boonyakiat/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
    Singapore's "unity is a precious asset that we must continue to protect and nurture" even as the world becomes an increasingly dangerous place, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday (28 January) in his first Chinese New Year message since becoming prime minister.

    Noting that the festive season is an opportunity to celebrate diversity in our community, Wong said that "we cannot let our differences pull us apart" despite the fact that "we may have different views on issues that matter deeply to us". "We should make an extra effort to engage and reach out to fellow Singaporeans of different races and religions. Our diversity is a source of strength, and we must continually seek ways to deepen our mutual understanding and expand our common space," he added.

    He also drew attention to the spate of terror incidents across various countries recently, such as in the Middle East. "Earlier this month, we announced the detention of three self-radicalised Singaporeans under the Internal Security Act," Wong said. "We will remain vigilant against any security threats. But we must also be mentally prepared for the possibility that an attack can occur here."

    If an attack were to happen, the country must be able to stand together as one united people, "resolute and undivided". "Such challenges should not weaken the fabric of our society, but instead strengthen our resolve to protect our harmony and way of life," Wong said.

    Last Wednesday (22 January), Wong said that he has convened a committee to review the city-state's electoral boundaries, in a sign that the government may call for an early national vote. Singapore must hold a vote by November in what will be Wong's first electoral test since taking over from Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong in May last year.

  • Esther Au Yong

    How to search for the 1,115 general practitioner (GP) clinics open during CNY public holidays

    A doctor sitting with a patient. (PHOTO: Getty)
    During the Chinese New Year public holidays on Wednesday and Thursday (29-30 January), some 1,115 general practitioner (GP) clinics will be open at various times, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement.

    "Those who require medical care during the holidays can visit the Ministry of Health's (MOH) GPGoWhere website (go.gov.sg/gpgowhere), which lists nearby clinics and their respective opening hours based on the address or postal code keyed in," MOH said.

    "We advise the public to make an appointment or call the clinic before heading down."

    Members of the public should seek medical treatment at a hospital's Accident & Emergency department only for serious or life-threatening emergencies, such as chest pain, breathlessness, and uncontrollable bleeding".

    The ministry also wished everyone a "happy Chinese New Year and a healthy year ahead". "We would also like to take this opportunity to remind the public to eat in moderation and continue exercising regularly to stay healthy over the holiday period."

  • Esther Au Yong

    Think Chinese New Year traditions are all the same? Learn how different dialect groups celebrate CNY

    Chinese Year of the Snake. (PHOTO: Getty)
    On Wednesday (29 January), people of Chinese ancestry all around the world will usher in the Year of the Snake, the sixth animal in the zodiac, as they celebrate the Chinese New Year, also known as the Lunar New Year.

    This festival is one of the most significant in Chinese culture, symbolising family unity, renewal, and prosperity; and this is reflected in the most important custom – the Reunion Dinner, held on the eve of the actual day.

    But not all Chinese dialect groups and communities celebrate the new year in the same way as they may have their own unique practices. For instance, Day 5 is important to the Cantonese and Day 9 for the Hokkiens. Find out why and more.

  • Esther Au Yong

    Singapore responds to New York Times video featuring Li Shengwu, nephew of Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong

    Li Shengwu is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts in the US on 12 August 2017. (PHOTO: REUTERS/Tim McLaughlin)
    Singapore's ambassador to the United States Lui Tuck Yew has objected to what he said was a "false portrayal of Singapore" in a recent opinion video by the New York Times (NYT). The video featured Singaporean economist Li Shengwu, who is the son of Lee Hsien Yang, the brother of Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and the grandson of Singapore's founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew.

    In a letter to the NYT editor dated 26 January, Lui said that the NYT video "is essentially a commentary on the current state of US politics", "but you draw in Singapore via the misleading analogies provided by Mr Li Shengwu, masquerading as a persecuted dissident".

    Featuring three others – from Hungary, Nicaragua and Russia – the video titled "How Tyranny Begins" was published on 22 January. In it, these four individuals shared how they had been on the receiving end of political repression in their countries.

    Li, an economics professor at Harvard University spoke about how he was criminally prosecuted over a private Facebook post and had fled Singapore.

    Lui added, "Mr Li has never been exiled from Singapore, jailed or stripped of his possessions, as might some of the others in your feature. He remains a Singapore citizen and continues to travel freely on a Singapore passport."

    Further, Lui wrote, "He was indeed charged for contempt of court in 2020. He has already paid the fine of S$15,000 (US$11,000) imposed by the Court. He has not been under investigation for anything else since, and there are no outstanding charges against him. He is free to return to Singapore any time he wishes."

