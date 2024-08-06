The saddest, happiest, angriest artists in Singapore: Singapore live news

Money disputes break 27% of Singaporean relationships, a survey said. (Photo: Getty Images)

At least 1 in 4 Singaporeans have experienced relationship breakdowns due to money disputes, a survey has found.

MoneySmart, which interviewed 1,000 Singaporean adults in heterosexual relationships, uncovered how financial disagreements impact couples and offers expert advice on resolving these conflicts.

The study found that 27% of relationships end over money issues, with the most common cause being overspending (48%).

Differences in saving habits (37%) and not saving enough (32%) follow closely.

Surprisingly, 13% of respondents said they argue more about money than any other topic.

Financial secrecy is another major issue. About 24% of respondents admitted to having secret savings accounts, and 18% have debt their partners are unaware of.

This is despite nearly half (49%) stating that lying about finances is considered dishonest, and 32% saying they would never forgive such deceit.

Talking about money isn't easy for many Singaporeans. Around 32% find discussing finances with their partner difficult, while 26% actively avoid these conversations.

Money talks cause anxiety for 32% of respondents, highlighting the stress financial discussions can create.

