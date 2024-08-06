The saddest, happiest, angriest artists in Singapore: Singapore live news
Money disputes break 27% of Singaporean relationships
At least 1 in 4 Singaporeans have experienced relationship breakdowns due to money disputes, a survey has found.
MoneySmart, which interviewed 1,000 Singaporean adults in heterosexual relationships, uncovered how financial disagreements impact couples and offers expert advice on resolving these conflicts.
The study found that 27% of relationships end over money issues, with the most common cause being overspending (48%).
Differences in saving habits (37%) and not saving enough (32%) follow closely.
Surprisingly, 13% of respondents said they argue more about money than any other topic.
Financial secrecy is another major issue. About 24% of respondents admitted to having secret savings accounts, and 18% have debt their partners are unaware of.
This is despite nearly half (49%) stating that lying about finances is considered dishonest, and 32% saying they would never forgive such deceit.
Talking about money isn't easy for many Singaporeans. Around 32% find discussing finances with their partner difficult, while 26% actively avoid these conversations.
Money talks cause anxiety for 32% of respondents, highlighting the stress financial discussions can create.
Ever wondered which artists lift Singaporean spirits or bring them to tears?
A new survey by online language learning platform Preply has the answers.
Taylor Swift and Maroon 5 are top choices for boosting moods, while Jay Chou's music often evokes sadness.
Linkin Park's music tends to make fans feel angry, and Taylor Swift also ranks highest for evoking feelings of love.
Preply's survey of over 1,500 Singaporeans examined how different music artists influence emotions such as happiness, sadness, anger, and love, revealing notable trends and the potential of music in language learning.
Victoria Beckham looked phenomenal in a plunging swimsuit as her husband David snapped a photograph of her during the Beckham's family holiday - and the fashion designer's toned biceps and arm muscles looked unreal
Colombia callingThe news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are undertaking a quasi-royal tour of Colombia hasn’t gone down brilliantly among Windsor loyalists.One former courtier told The Daily Beast: “I’m afraid it shows the utter contempt they have for the king and for very long-established ways of doing things. Royal tours have always, always been about diplomacy, building bridges and reinforcing friendships on behalf of Britain. This tour may well have the noblest intentions, but it is cle
After months of speculation, this week it was reported that one of Hollywood’s most iconic power couples are calling it a day (again). Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are allegedly ready to file for divorce, after they were both spotted without their wedding rings, and he stepped out with a “new-me” punk-rock look: skinny-jeans, leather jacket and a remarkable close-cropped hairdo known as a “faux-hawk”.