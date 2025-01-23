Live

Singapore-born reality TV star Lynn Ban dies at 51; Singapore workers seek higher pay and career purpose: Singapore live news

We feature a curated selection of some of the biggest, most important, and fascinating news that’s making waves online

Yahoo News Singapore
Updated
Lynn Ban at
Lynn Ban, star of Netflix's "Bling Empire: New York" and a jewellery designer born in Singapore, has passed away after emergency brain surgery for a Christmas Eve ski accident. (Photo: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today. The editorial team will be curating the latest must-know local and international news.

Singapore-born Lynn Ban, jewellery designer and star of Netflix's "Bling Empire: New York", has passed away at 51 after undergoing brain surgery for a ski accident. Ban was known for her bold designs and resilient spirit. In her final Instagram post, her son Sebastian paid tribute to her, calling her the "funniest and coolest mum." The news has left the LGBTQ+ and fashion communities in mourning. Read on Singapore-born Lynn Ban's death here.

As Singapore heads into 2025 after a year marked with inflationary concerns and a competitive job market, workers are focused on two main goals: salary growth and career fulfilment. According to job portal Indeed’s Future Career Resolution survey, 24 per cent of Singaporeans are determined to boost their earning potential, a sentiment echoed across the region. At the same time, the desire for meaningful work is growing, with 19 per cent seeking higher pay alongside personal fulfilment. More than half (56 per cent) are investing in upskilling, particularly in AI, leadership, and emotional intelligence, signalling a deliberate approach to career development. Better compensation (31 per cent), flexible work (22 per cent), and clear career advancement (21 per cent) remain top priorities for employees looking to enhance their work lives in 2025.

Read more in our live blog below, including the latest local and international news and updates.

Live4 updates
  • Featured
    Joel Balbin

    Singapore-born reality TV star Lynn found dead at home

    Lynn Ban at
    Lynn Ban, star of Netflix's "Bling Empire: New York" and a jewellery designer born in Singapore, has passed away after emergency brain surgery for a Christmas Eve ski accident. (Photo: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

    Lynn Ban, star of Netflix’s "Bling Empire: New York", tragically passed away on Monday (20 Jan) at age 52.

    Her death follows a serious ski accident on Christmas Eve in Aspen, which led to a brain bleed and required emergency surgery.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by ＬＹＮＮ ＢＡＮ (@lynn_ban)

    Despite the severity of her injury, she expressed immense gratitude for her medical team and shared hopeful updates as she recovered.

    Ban, who was born in Singapore, was found unresponsive in her Tribeca home, less than a month after undergoing an emergency craniotomy to treat her injury.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by ＬＹＮＮ ＢＡＮ (@lynn_ban)

    The news was confirmed by her son, Sebastian, who posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, calling her the "best friend" and "funniest, coolest mum" he could have ever asked for.

    “She was a fighter until the end and the strongest woman I know,” he wrote.

    Ban’s death has sent shockwaves through LGBTQ+ community and fashion and entertainment industries.

    Celebrities including Rihanna, Phillip Bloch, and Debi Mazar have paid tribute to the jewellery designer, remembering her as a “fairy godmother” and a “force” in the industry.

    Rihanna, who wore Ban's jewellery, expressed disbelief, writing, “Love you forever and always!”

    Ban’s jewellery was beloved by A-list stars, with Beyoncé, Cardi B, and Lady Gaga among its famous wearers. Known for her bold designs, Ban was a fashion icon, particularly renowned for her work in the luxury jewellery market.

    Lynn Ban rose to fame when "Bling Empire: New York" premiered in January 2023, captivating audiences with her outgoing personality and strong presence.

    Born in Singapore, she quickly became a household name not only for her jewellery designs but for her unforgettable moments on the show.

    Read on the tragic passing of Bling Empire: New York's star Lynn Ban here.

  • Featured
    Joel Balbin

    Higher pay and work flexibility: Singapore workers’ top priorities for 2025

    Office workers walk out for a lunch break at Raffles financial district in Singapore on October 30, 2013. The Monetary Authority of Singapore on October 30 said wage growth in the wealthy city-state is likely to stay above the historical average of 3.3 percent in 2014, supported by robust labour demand and curbs on foreign labour. AFP PHOTO/ROSLAN RAHMAN (Photo credit should read ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
    Singapore workers aim for higher pay in 2025, with 56 per cent planning to upskill in AI and leadership. Better compensation and work flexibility top their list. (Photo: ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

    In a year marked by inflationary concerns and a competitive job market, workers in Singapore are prioritising higher pay and work flexibility.

    According to job portal Indeed’s inaugural Future Career Resolution survey, 24 per cent of workers in Singapore are focused on boosting their earning potential this year.

    The survey, conducted between December 2024 and January 2025 across key Asia-Pacific countries, highlights how rising living costs and inflation concerns are driving this emphasis on financial growth.

    While Singapore’s core inflation eased to 2.1 per cent in late 2024, many workers are feeling the pressure as their wages fail to keep up with the high cost of living.

    Nearly one in four (25 per cent) employees report that securing a competitive salary will be one of their biggest career challenges in 2025.

    As a result, more than half (56 per cent) of Singaporean workers are turning to additional paid work to increase their earning capacity and safeguard against economic uncertainties.

    Beyond salary concerns, Singapore workers are prioritising career development.

    Over half (56 per cent) of respondents plan to invest in upskilling, particularly in areas like artificial intelligence, leadership, and emotional intelligence.

    These specialised skills are seen as crucial for future-proofing careers and aligning with industry trends.

    Interestingly, 19 per cent of respondents expressed a desire to earn more while also engaging in work that aligns with their passions, signalling a growing demand for meaningful work.

    When asked about workplace improvements, Singaporeans overwhelmingly called for better compensation and benefits (31 per cent) as the key change they want to see in 2025.

    This was followed by flexible work arrangements (22 per cent) and clearer career development pathways (21 per cent).

    These findings reflect a shift towards a more balanced approach to work, where both financial security and work-life balance are essential priorities.

    According to Rachael Townsley, Marketing Director for Indeed, Singapore’s workforce is evolving into one that is both deliberate and strategic in its career choices.

    “While competitive salaries remain crucial, today’s workers are equally focused on purpose-driven careers and skill development,” she said.

  • Joel Balbin

    Medical emergency forces Singapore Airlines flight to land in Munich

    Singapore Airlines flight SQ306 from Singapore to London was forced to make an emergency landing in Munich following a medical emergency onboard Wednesday (22 Jan). (Photo: Getty Images)
    Singapore Airlines flight SQ306 from Singapore to London was forced to make an emergency landing in Munich following a medical emergency onboard Wednesday (22 Jan). (Photo: Getty Images)

    Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight SQ306, en route from Changi Airport to London Heathrow, was forced to make an emergency landing in Munich on Wednesday (22 Jan), due to a medical emergency involving a passenger.

    The Boeing 777-300ER, registered 9V-SWY, was about 12 hours into its 14-hour journey when the flight crew decided to divert to Munich for immediate medical assistance.

    The flight, which had been cruising at 36,000 feet, declared an emergency and initiated a 7700 squawk code – the international distress signal.

    After consultation with air traffic control, the plane was rerouted to Munich Airport where it landed safely.

    The aircraft remained on the ground for about two hours before taking off again, ultimately arriving in London, slightly behind schedule but without further incident.

    Singapore Airlines confirmed that the decision to divert was prompted by a medical emergency involving one of the passengers.

    While details about the condition were not disclosed, the quick thinking of the crew ensured the passenger received the necessary care upon landing.

    Ground crews were on standby and responded swiftly to assist the passenger, who was promptly given medical attention.

    The incident follows several similar medical diversions in recent months, including Air India's emergency landing in Moscow in November 2024 due to a medical issue onboard.

    Singapore Airlines, known for its high standard of customer service, has been proactive in implementing measures to ensure passenger welfare, including additional health protocols during flights.

    The airline operates multiple daily flights between Singapore and London and has a strong track record for handling such emergency situations efficiently.

  • Joel Balbin

    Singaporeans can earn $8 Return Vouchers at FairPrice this CNY

    The FairPrice Return Voucher promotion will start from Thursday (23 Jan). With this, Singaporeans can maximise their savings and stretch their dollar further. (Photo: FairPrice Group)
    The FairPrice Return Voucher promotion will start from Thursday (23 Jan). With this, Singaporeans can maximise their savings and stretch their dollar further. (Photo: FairPrice Group)

    FairPrice Group is offering $8 Return Vouchers for every $100 spent at their stores between 23 and 26 Jan, in time for Chinese New Year.

    These vouchers are redeemable from 24 Jan to 28 Feb, making it easier for shoppers to stock up on festive essentials.

    The initiative follows earlier CDC Voucher Scheme promotions and is part of a broader effort by FairPrice to help Singaporeans navigate the rising cost of living.

    With price freezes on popular CNY seafood and discounts for CHAS cardholders, this is the perfect time to shop for your holiday needs.

    Read on FairPrice's launch of $8 Return Vouchers for CNY here.

Latest stories