Singapore-born reality TV star Lynn Ban dies at 51; Singapore workers seek higher pay and career purpose: Singapore live news

Lynn Ban, star of Netflix's "Bling Empire: New York" and a jewellery designer born in Singapore, has passed away after emergency brain surgery for a Christmas Eve ski accident. (Photo: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

Lynn Ban, star of Netflix’s "Bling Empire: New York", tragically passed away on Monday (20 Jan) at age 52.

Her death follows a serious ski accident on Christmas Eve in Aspen, which led to a brain bleed and required emergency surgery.

Despite the severity of her injury, she expressed immense gratitude for her medical team and shared hopeful updates as she recovered.

Ban, who was born in Singapore, was found unresponsive in her Tribeca home, less than a month after undergoing an emergency craniotomy to treat her injury.

The news was confirmed by her son, Sebastian, who posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, calling her the "best friend" and "funniest, coolest mum" he could have ever asked for.

“She was a fighter until the end and the strongest woman I know,” he wrote.

Ban’s death has sent shockwaves through LGBTQ+ community and fashion and entertainment industries.

Celebrities including Rihanna, Phillip Bloch, and Debi Mazar have paid tribute to the jewellery designer, remembering her as a “fairy godmother” and a “force” in the industry.

Rihanna, who wore Ban's jewellery, expressed disbelief, writing, “Love you forever and always!”

Ban’s jewellery was beloved by A-list stars, with Beyoncé, Cardi B, and Lady Gaga among its famous wearers. Known for her bold designs, Ban was a fashion icon, particularly renowned for her work in the luxury jewellery market.

Lynn Ban rose to fame when "Bling Empire: New York" premiered in January 2023, captivating audiences with her outgoing personality and strong presence.

Born in Singapore, she quickly became a household name not only for her jewellery designs but for her unforgettable moments on the show.

