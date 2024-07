Protests around the world calling for resolution of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Singapore has issued restriction orders (RO) under the Internal Security Act (ISA) to two citizens, including a 14-year-old male – the youngest person to be issued an RO. The other citizen who was given an RO is a former manager with a statutory board.

In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that the two had been separately self-radicalised online. "Their radicalisation came from a common trigger, the ongoing Israel-HAMAS conflict," MHA said.

