Singapore police say $32.6m lost to investment scams since January 2025; Iconic Singapore comedian and actor Moses Lim dead at 75: Singapore live news

Singapore police say $32.6m lost to investment scams since January 2025

If the returns seem like they are too good to be true – it's probably fake. (Photo: Getty)

It feels like 2025 hasn't even got started yet but unfortunately scammers have enjoyed a very busy start to the year. Singapore police said on Tuesday (11 February) that at least $32.6m has been lost to investment scams in Singapore since January 2025. There have been 470 cases reported so far.

    Singapore police say $32.6m lost to investment scams since January 2025

    Singapore police have urged the public to remain vigilant against investment scams. (Photo: Getty)

    At least $32.6m has been lost to investment scams in Singapore since January 2025, according to the police on Tuesday (11 February).

    There have been 470 cases reported so far and police have urged the public to remain vigilant.

    Typically, investment-related scams promise high returns at low risk, involve pressure tactics and are offered by unverified individuals or companies. Scammers also advertise investment services through fake endorsements from political figures or celebrities.

    Criminals often reach out to victims through social media platforms (i.e. Facebook and WhatsApp) and even dating apps (i.e. Coffee Meets Bagel).

    One of the hooks investment scammers have used is transferring small profits to victims to entice them to continue investing. A fake website or an app showing attractive profits could then be used by scammers as a way to trick the victim into investing a much larger sum.

    Investors would often only realise they had been scammed when they were unable to withdraw their funds. Scammers would then become uncontactable – in most cases.

    You can reach out to the ScamShield Helpline at 1799 or visit the ScamShield website if you ever feel in doubt.

