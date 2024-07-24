Singapore reclaims title of world's most powerful passport: Singapore live news

We feature a curated selection of some of the biggest, most important, and fascinating news that’s making waves online

Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

Singapore is back at the top again as it reclaims its title of world's most powerful passport. It grants access to 195 destinations globally visa-free. This is a new record for Singapore and the ranking. To see where other countries rank, including a record low, read here.

Singapore core inflation hit a two-year low of 2.9 per cent in June. This is the lowest its been since March 2022, and is lower than the 3 per cent forecast in a poll with economists. For more on the core inflation expectations, read here.

A five-room HDB flat at Skyoasis @ Dawson set a new HDB resale record of $1.73 million. The unit was on the market just under a month when it sold. To find out more details behind this record-breaking sale, read here.