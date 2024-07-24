Live

Singapore reclaims title of world's most powerful passport: Singapore live news

Singapore reclaims top spot on passport ranking. (Photo: Getty Images)
    Bryan Lim

    Singapore reclaims title of world's most powerful passport

    Singapore reclaims top spot on passport ranking. (Photo: Getty Images)
    Singapore comes in top yet again – this time reclaiming its title of the world's most powerful passport on the Henley Passport Index.

    The passport clinched the position as it grants access to 195 destinations around the world visa-free. It previously slipped to the second spot, behind Japan.

    Singapore's number of 195 is a record high for both the country and the ranking.

    To see where other countries rank, including a record low, read here.

    Bryan Lim

    Five-room flat at Skyoasis @ Dawson breaks HDB resale record

    A five-room flat at Skyoasis @ Dawson set a new HDB resale record at $1.73 million. (Photo: Samuel Isaac Chua / EdgeProp Singapore)
    A five-room HDB flat at Skyoasis @ Dawson has set a new HDB resale record. It sold for $1.73 million on June 26.

    The initial asking price was $1.838 million, but the sale eventually closed at $1,725,888. The unit had only been on the market for just under a month.

    The project, which sits on Margaret Drive, is within walking distance of Queenstown MRT on the East-West line and adjacent to Queenstown Primary School.

    For more details on the record-breaking sale, read here.

  • Bryan Lim

    Singapore core inflation hits 2-year low

    Singapore core inflation dropped in June, lowest its been since March 2022. (Photo: Getty Images)
    Singapore core inflation hit a two-year low of 2.9 per cent in June.

    This is the lowest its been since March 2022, according to official data. It's also slightly lower than the 3 per cent forecast in a poll of economists.

    Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) head Chia Der Jiun previously said that he expects core inflation to reduce and ease more significantly in Q4.

    To see more about Singapore core inflation expectations, read here.

