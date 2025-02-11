Singapore-registered travel agency involved with terrorism-linked foreigners; Actor Aaron Aziz’s daughter was at Setia Alam Mall during shooting: Singapore live news

We feature a curated selection of some of the biggest, most important, and fascinating news that’s making waves online

An Iranian woman and her Malaysian husband will be deported and banned from entering Singapore for their role at the travel agency. (Photo: Getty)

Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

An Iranian woman, Parvane Heidaridehkordi and her Malaysian husband, Soo Thean Ling are set to be deported and barred from entering Singapore. The couple were involved in a Singapore-registered travel agency which authorities say had sponsored visa applications of terrorism-linked foreigners. The woman was in Singapore on a long-term visit pass while her husband held PR status – both have been cancelled.

Singaporean actor Aaron Aziz posted a video on TikTok revealing that his 14-year-old daughter was at Setia City Mall in Malaysia when last Saturday's (8 February) shooting incident occured. A local man in his 30s fired multiple shots in the mall before hijacking a vehicle and fleeing the scene. A male cleaner suffered injuries in the shooting while the suspect remains on the run.

Read more in our live blog below, including the latest local and international news and updates: