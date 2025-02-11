Singapore-registered travel agency involved with terrorism-linked foreigners; Actor Aaron Aziz’s daughter was at Setia Alam Mall during shooting: Singapore live news

Singapore to deport couple over travel agency involved with terrorism-linked foreigners
A husband and wife are set to be deported from Singapore for their role at a travel agency which authorities say had sponsored visa applications of terrorism-linked foreigners attempting to travel to Singapore.
Iranian woman, Parvane Heidaridehkordi and her Malaysian husband, Soo Thean Ling face deportation and a ban from entering Singapore.
The 38-year-old woman has had her long-term visit pass cancelled while her husband has had his PR status revoked, according to reports citing the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
The Singapore-registered travel agency, which investigators say was being directed by a foreigner based overseas, has also been deregistered.
“Foreigners in Singapore found to be engaging in activities which pose security risks are liable to have their immigration facilities revoked, and be deported,” MHA was quoted as saying by the Straits Times