Singapore shines in Asia’s walkability list; Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold available in Singapore from Sept: Singapore live news

(Source: Preply)

A new study has mapped out the most and least walkable cities in Asia based on a one-day tourist itinerary.

Singapore shines with its blend of urban planning and green spaces, providing a more comfortable walking experience, according online language learning platform Preply.

Singapore ranks fifth in walkability with 5,800 steps per day, showcasing its efficient urban design.

Its efficient network of pathways and pedestrian bridges make it easier for tourists to get around while staying active.

Dubai is the easiest city to explore on foot, with just 3,800 steps needed to visit key attractions.

Phnom Penh and Ho Chi Minh City follow, offering compact routes that are also pedestrian-friendly.

(Source: Preply)

In contrast, Taipei emerges as the least walkable city in Asia.

Visitors there must tackle nearly 15.6km of walking in a day, racking up around 19,400 steps.

Jakarta and Tashkent are not far behind, requiring similar substantial distances and steps.

These cities' sprawling layouts make them less ideal for walking enthusiasts.

