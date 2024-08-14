Singapore shines in Asia’s walkability list; Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold available in Singapore from Sept: Singapore live news

Live

Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

Ever wondered which Asian city is a walking paradise and which one will test your endurance? A recent study uncovered the most and least walkable cities in Asia, revealing which destinations are best explored on foot and which might leave you needing a rest. Find out how Singapore stacks up in Asia's walkability list and get ready for a journey that might just put your step count to the test!

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is available for pre-order in Singapore starting Wednesday (14 Aug), with prices starting at $2,399. The phone will be in retail stores from September. The Pixel 9 series features advanced AI tools and the new Tensor G4 chip, making it a strong competitor in the smartphone market. More on more about Google's Pixel Pro series here.

    Joel Balbin

    Singapore ranks high in Asia's walkability list

    (Source: Preply)
    A new study has mapped out the most and least walkable cities in Asia based on a one-day tourist itinerary.

    Singapore shines with its blend of urban planning and green spaces, providing a more comfortable walking experience, according online language learning platform Preply.

    Singapore ranks fifth in walkability with 5,800 steps per day, showcasing its efficient urban design.

    Its efficient network of pathways and pedestrian bridges make it easier for tourists to get around while staying active.

    Dubai is the easiest city to explore on foot, with just 3,800 steps needed to visit key attractions.

    Phnom Penh and Ho Chi Minh City follow, offering compact routes that are also pedestrian-friendly.

    (Source: Preply)
    In contrast, Taipei emerges as the least walkable city in Asia.

    Visitors there must tackle nearly 15.6km of walking in a day, racking up around 19,400 steps.

    Jakarta and Tashkent are not far behind, requiring similar substantial distances and steps.

    These cities' sprawling layouts make them less ideal for walking enthusiasts.

    Read more about Asia's most and least walkable cities here.

    Joel Balbin

    Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold arrives in Singapore in Sept

    Singapore is getting the Pixel 9 Pro Fold starting at S$2,399.

    Pre-orders begin Wednesday (14 Aug), and the phone will be available in stores from September, according to HardwarZone.

    This latest addition to Google's Pixel lineup is part of the AI-focused Pixel 9 series, which includes other models like the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

    All these devices feature advanced AI technologies, including the Gemini chatbot and AI-powered camera tools.

    Google’s Pixel 9 series, including the foldable model, is designed to showcase their most advanced AI capabilities.

    The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold on display at Made By Google at Google on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in Mountain View, Calif. (AP Photo/Juliana Yamada)
    The Pixel 9 Pro Fold's AI features aim to enhance user experience with tools like photo editing and voice call transcripts, powered by the new Tensor G4 chip.

    The rollout of these devices, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, reflects Google’s push to lead in AI technology in smartphones.

    As competition heats up with Apple and Samsung, Google aims to impress with its innovative features and early launch.

    Read more about Google's Pixel Pro series here.

