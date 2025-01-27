Singaporean’s remains found after Taiwan earthquake tragedy; Cost of living, housing top voter concerns ahead of GE2025: Singapore live news

Live

Singaporean's remains found after Taiwan earthquake tragedy; Cost of living, housing top voter concerns ahead of GE2025

The remains of Sim Hwee Kok (left), a Singaporean killed together with his partner, New Siew Choo, in Taiwan's April 2024 earthquake, have been found and identified. (Photo: Sunny Sandro Wang/Facebook)
Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today. The editorial team will be curating the latest must-know local and international news.

After months of searching, the remains of Sim Hwee Kok, a Singaporean man killed in deadly Taiwan’s April 2024 earthquake, have been identified. His remains were found along the Shakadang Trail in Hualien County, Taiwan in January 2025. The earthquake, the deadliest in 25 years, caused widespread devastation and claimed at least 18 lives, with Sim and his partner, Neo Siew Choo, being the only two unaccounted for. DNA analysis confirmed the identity of Sim’s remains, providing closure for his family. Taiwanese authorities had previously issued death certificates for the couple in December 2024, after their presumed deaths.

Singapore's upcoming GE2025 is shaping up to be an election focused on bread-and-butter issues. According to a new survey by Blackbox Research, the cost of living, housing affordability, and job security are top priorities for voters. Over a quarter of Singaporeans remain undecided, with younger voters being the most uncertain. The survey also reveals that voters are placing more importance on the quality of local candidates and service delivery than on national-level issues. While Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) still holds an advantage, its ability to appeal to middle-ground voters, especially younger ones, could be crucial in determining the election's outcome. As voters weigh their options, economic stability and practical concerns will play a pivotal role in their decision-making. More on the top GE2025 issues for voters in Singapore here.

Read more in our live blog below, including the latest local and international news and updates.

    The remains of Sim Hwee Kok, a Singaporean man who went missing in Taiwan after the deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake in April 2024, have been found.

    A local resident named Wang found human remains in a riverbed area, previously blocked by landslides from the April 2024 earthquake, on 11 January.

    These remains, initially identified as a human hip bone, were later confirmed through DNA analysis to belong to Sim, who was 59 at the time of the disaster.

    This identification was made possible by a DNA sample provided by Sim's son, who had traveled to Taiwan in the aftermath of the quake to search for his father.

    Sim and his partner, Neo Siew Choo, were among the last individuals seen in the area before the quake struck, and both were presumed dead after months of searching.

    The last known footage of them showed them disembarking from a bus near Shakadang Trail just before the earthquake. It is believed that they were swept away by a landslide, with Mr. Sim’s remains carried downstream by river currents.

    The devastating Taiwan earthquake in April 2024, was the most powerful to hit the island in 25 years.

    The magnitude 7.2 earthquake triggered numerous landslides, which blocked roads and caused severe damage to buildings in Hualien County.

    The calamity resulted in at least 18 confirmed deaths, over 1,000 injuries, and extensive damage throughout the region.

    In total, more than 1,100 aftershocks followed, exacerbating the devastation.

    Authorities had already issued death certificates for Sim and Neo in December 2024, presuming their deaths due to the impossibility of locating them.

    Following the identification of Sim’s remains, Taiwan's Hualien District Court has announced plans to notify his family and arrange for the retrieval of his remains.

    The confirmation of Sim’s death, along with the earlier issuance of death certificates for both Sim and Neo, allows for closure in this heartbreaking case.

  • Featured
    Joel Balbin

    GE2025: Rising housing prices and cost of living worry voters

    Singaporeans queue at a polling station to cast their votes in Singapore on September 11, 2015. Polling stations opened across Singapore on September 11 for a snap election called by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong amid an economic slowdown. AFP PHOTO / ROSLAN RAHMAN (Photo credit should read ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
    Cost of living, housing prices, and economic stability top voter concerns for GE2025. (Photo: ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

    As Singapore gears up for GE2025, voter sentiment reveals cost of living as the top concern, with rising housing prices and economic stability closely following.

    According to Blackbox Research’s recent SensingSG survey, over a quarter of voters are still unsure about which party to support in GE2025.

    Economic issues, particularly the high cost of living, jobs, and housing affordability, are taking centre stage.

    Housing concerns are heightened as Singapore’s HDB flats near the $1 million mark, leaving many voters questioning their future.

    "Voters are focusing more on practical, everyday issues than political ideologies," said David Black, CEO of Blackbox Research. "The tangible impacts on their wallets are what matter most."

    Economic stability and trust in leadership also weigh heavily on voters, with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong maintaining high approval ratings despite political scandals.

    The survey also highlights the importance of local governance, with 88 per cent of voters prioritising the quality of candidates in their constituency over national-level concerns like the next Prime Minister.

    This indicates that Singaporeans value local services and candidate quality when making their decisions at the ballot box.

    However, the true wild card in GE2025 may be the undecided voters.

    Young voters, particularly those aged 21 to 29, show the highest levels of uncertainty, which could be a decisive factor in many constituencies.

    Read on the top voters issues shaping Singapore's GE2025 here.

  • Joel Balbin

    Oxfam predicts 5 trillionaires in a decade amid growing inequality

    (L-R) CEO of Meta Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, US businessman Jeff Bezos, CEO of Alphabet Inc and Google Sundar Pichai and Teska and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attend the inauguration ceremony where Donald Trump will sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (Photo by Julia Demaree Nikhinson / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JULIA DEMAREE NIKHINSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

    Oxfam’s latest report reveals that billionaire wealth increased by US$2 trillion in 2024, marking a sharp acceleration from the previous year.

    This growth is largely fuelled by inheritance, monopolies, and cronyism, with Oxfam estimating that five individuals will amass at least US$1 trillion in wealth within the next decade.

    The wealthiest 10 men in the world, including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg, saw their fortunes grow by nearly US$100 million a day in 2024.

    However, while the ultra-wealthy amass fortunes, poverty levels remain stagnant, with 3.6 billion people living below the poverty line.

    Oxfam calls for global action to address this inequality and urges governments to enforce fairer taxation policies to curb the influence of the ultra-wealthy.

    Read on Oxfam's warning of billionaires' unchecked power and growing wealth gap here.

  • Joel Balbin

    What to expect this Chinese New Year in Singapore

    A woman walks past a display for the upcoming Lunar New Year at Raffles Place in Singapore on January 22, 2025. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP) (Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
    The Chinese New Year brings together traditional customs and modern innovations in Singapore. From yusheng to e-hongbao, the celebrations are a fusion of old and new. (Photo: ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

    The Chinese New Year, the most significant celebration in Chinese culture, is right around the corner.

    In 2025, this grand 15-day festival kicks off on Wednesday (29 Jan), marking the start of the Year of the Snake.

    Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, is all about renewal, family, and good fortune.

    Common practices include cleaning the home before the start of the new year to sweep away bad luck and inviting prosperity in.

    People often wear new clothes, particularly red, as the colour symbolises luck and happiness.

    Family gatherings are a central feature, with an elaborate reunion dinner held on the eve of Lunar New Year, typically filled with symbolic foods like fish (for surplus) and dumplings (for wealth).

    Singaporeans, however, take this further with their unique “prosperity toss,” or yusheng, a tradition that involves tossing thinly sliced vegetables and raw fish to bring about good luck for the year ahead.

    Additionally, Singapore has embraced the modern trend of digital red packets, or e-hong bao, thanks to the country's high-tech culture.

    In recent years, digital platforms have seen a massive surge in popularity, with banks reporting a record $39 million in e-hongbao transactions during 2024’s Lunar New Year period.

    It’s a shift away from traditional cash red packets, making gifting more convenient and accessible, especially for younger generations.

    In Singapore, Lunar New Year celebrations come alive with vibrant events like River Hongbao 2025, where performers grace the stage.

    These performances not only entertain but also highlight Singapore’s rich cultural fabric.

    As Singaporeans prepare for the festive period, the days leading up to Lunar New Year are marked by a shopping spree for ingredients and decorations.

    Markets see a rise in foot traffic, as families buy everything from traditional foods to home decor items like red lanterns and auspicious banners.

    These are hung around the house to invite good fortune, in line with the belief that the colour red drives away evil spirits.

    For some, the first few days of the Chinese New Year are dedicated to visiting family members, exchanging well wishes, and receiving hong baos (red envelopes).

    Married adults give hong bao to unmarried children or younger relatives, a gesture believed to bring blessings and protection.

    In Singapore, it’s also common to make a temple visit on the third day of the New Year to pray for peace and avoid any negative clashes with the stars.

    This is a time when many consult the lunar calendar to determine what their zodiac sign holds for them in the year ahead, particularly if they’re facing potential misfortune due to the positioning of the Tai Sui, a celestial being believed to influence luck.

