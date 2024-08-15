Singapore celebrates Olympians in open-top bus parade; 2 ex-bankers to be charged in Singapore massive $3b money-laundering case: Singapore live news

Singaporeans welcome their Olympic athletes during an open-top bus parade on 14 August 2024. (MDDI Photo by Kenneth Tan via Heng Swee Keat/Facebook)

Thousands of Singaporeans turned out for an open-top bus parade through the city celebrating the country’s Olympians led by bronze medallist Max Maeder.

The event showcased the athletes’ achievements from the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Although some questioned the timing of the parade on a weekday morning, the enthusiasm of the crowd was evident.

Social media reactions were mixed but generally positive, with Reddit users appreciating the support shown despite the weather.

Maeder himself was touched by the turnout and engaged with fans during the parade, making heart gestures in response to their cheers.

