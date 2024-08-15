Singapore celebrates Olympians in open-top bus parade; 2 ex-bankers to be charged in Singapore massive $3b money-laundering case: Singapore live news

Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo, who won two gold medals in the Paris Olympics, flew home to a hero’s welcome Tuesday with a nationally televised tribute by the president and donors pledging more than $1 million worth of cash and gifts, including a resort house and free lunch buffets for life. The 24-year-old’s wins in the men’s floor exercise and vault were the largest victory ever by a Filipino athlete since the Philippines joined the Games a century ago. Two Filipino boxers, Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas, won bronze medals in women’s boxing in Paris.
The new Real Madrid jersey was always destined to be a perfect fit for Kylian Mbappe, who had dreamt of this move for so long that it was easy to forget he had yet to make his debut. Ninety minutes later, an easy-on-the-eye goal, and the megastar among superstars has his feet under the table.
Mikel Arteta prefers not to leave things to chance. The Arsenal manager is a believer in data, percentages and minimising footballing risk. He hopes to win the Premier League not by gambling, but by going through the right processes, again and again, in the most consistent and sustainable way possible.
The omission of New Zealand from the world map which was a centerpiece of the Paris Olympics closing ceremony might have seemed a particular snub to the nation of 5 million which finished 11th on the medal table with 10 golds and 20 medals overall. The Parisian omission had a particular sting because New Zealand had just produced its best-ever Olympic performance. Measured on gold medals alone, New Zealand finished ahead of Canada and Spain, nations many times its size.