Live

Singapore celebrates Olympians in open-top bus parade; 2 ex-bankers to be charged in Singapore massive $3b money-laundering case: Singapore live news

We feature a curated selection of some of the biggest, most important, and fascinating news that’s making waves online

Yahoo News Singapore
Updated
Singaporeans welcome their Olympic athletes during an open-top bus parade on 14 August 2024. (MDDI Photo by Kenneth Tan via Heng Swee Keat/Facebook)
Singaporeans welcome their Olympic athletes during an open-top bus parade on 14 August 2024. (MDDI Photo by Kenneth Tan via Heng Swee Keat/Facebook)

Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

Singapore held an open-top bus parade for its Olympians led by bronze medallist Max Maeder. The event saw thousands braving the weather to show support for the athletes for their achievements from the Paris 2024 Olympics. Despite some criticism about the timing, the turnout was heartwarming. Maeder was visibly moved by the enthusiastic crowd. More on Team Singapore receiving the heroes' welcome here.

Two former Chinese bankers and a Singaporean banker are set to be charged in Singapore’s largest money-laundering case. The scandal, involving S$3 billion in assets, came to light following a massive police raid in August 2023, targeting luxury homes and revealing extensive money-laundering operations tied to illegal gambling. The case has rocked the city-state’s financial sector, leading to seizures of cash, assets, and cryptocurrencies. Singapore’s authorities have responded by enforcing stricter oversight. More on Singapore's biggest money-laundering case here.

Live2 updates
  • Featured
    Joel Balbin

    Thousands cheer Olympic heroes in Singapore

    Singaporeans welcome their Olympic athletes during an open-top bus parade on 14 August 2024. (MDDI Photo by Kenneth Tan via Heng Swee Keat/Facebook)
    Singaporeans welcome their Olympic athletes during an open-top bus parade on 14 August 2024. (MDDI Photo by Kenneth Tan via Heng Swee Keat/Facebook)

    Thousands of Singaporeans turned out for an open-top bus parade through the city celebrating the country’s Olympians led by bronze medallist Max Maeder.

    The event showcased the athletes’ achievements from the Paris 2024 Olympics.

    Although some questioned the timing of the parade on a weekday morning, the enthusiasm of the crowd was evident.

    Social media reactions were mixed but generally positive, with Reddit users appreciating the support shown despite the weather.

    Maeder himself was touched by the turnout and engaged with fans during the parade, making heart gestures in response to their cheers.

    Read more on Team Singapore receiving the heroes' welcome here.

  • Featured
    Joel Balbin

    2 ex-bankers and Singaporean driver charged in largest money-laundering case

    The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has executed one of its largest anti-money laundering operations, resulting in the apprehension of a group of foreigners who amassed approximately $1 billion worth of assets within the country. (PHOTO: SPF)
    The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has executed one of its largest anti-money laundering operations, resulting in the apprehension of a group of foreigners who amassed approximately $1 billion worth of assets within the country. (PHOTO: SPF)

    Singapore is set to charge two former bankers involved in a staggering $3 billion money-laundering scandal.

    The bankers, aged 26 and 35, previously worked at undisclosed foreign banks and allegedly facilitated illicit transactions.

    Additionally, a Singaporean driver of a fugitive businessman will also face court for obstruction justice.

    The case has rocked the city-state’s financial sector, leading to seizures of cash, assets, and cryptocurrencies.

    The scandal came to light following a massive police raid in August 2023, targeting luxury homes and revealing extensive money-laundering operations tied to illegal gambling.

    The case saw ten individuals of Chinese origin convicted, with significant portions of their funds held in major banks in Singapore.

    Singapore’s authorities have responded by tightening regulations, scrutinising corporate service providers, and enhancing anti-money laundering laws to prevent future abuses.

    Notably, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority are involved in enforcing stricter oversight.

    Singapore has implemented a National Asset Recovery Strategy and introduced new legislative measures to improve its anti-money laundering framework.

    Read the latest on Singapore's biggest money-laundering case here.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest stories