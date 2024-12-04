Live

Singaporeans in South Korea advised to carry on as planned after martial law reversal; Death of woman in Dover flat classified as murder: Singapore live news

We feature a curated selection of some of the biggest, most important, and fascinating news that’s making waves online

Yahoo News Singapore
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers a speech to declare martial law in Seoul on 3 December 2024. (Photo: The Presidential Office/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo)
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers a speech to declare martial law in Seoul on 3 December 2024. (Photo: The Presidential Office/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo)

Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

Singaporeans in South Korea have been advised to carry on with their activities as planned, but to keep safe by staying up to date with local news and avoid areas of protests following the country's lifting of martial law on Wednesday morning (4 December). Singapore's embassy in Seoul confirmed it will operate as per normal today.

Read more in our live blog below, including the latest local and international news and updates.

Live1 update
  • Marcus Chhan

    Singaporeans in South Korea advised to carry on as planned after martial law reversal

    Singaporeans in South Korea are advised to keep up to date with local news and avoid areas of protests. (Photo: The Presidential Office/Handout via REUTERS)
    Singaporeans in South Korea are advised to keep up to date with local news and avoid areas of protests. (Photo: The Presidential Office/Handout via REUTERS)

    Singapore's embassy in Seoul said on Wednesday (4 December) that Singaporeans in South Korea should ‘proceed with their activities as planned’ following the lifting of martial law in the country this morning.

    “ROK President Yoon Suk-yeol has announced the lifting of martial law earlier this morning. The troops that were mobilised have returned to base,” said a statement by Singapore's embassy in Seoul.

    “Singaporeans in the ROK are advised to proceed with their activities as planned, but nonetheless should continue to stay safe, keep up to date with local news, and avoid areas of protests,” added the statement.

    Singapore's embassy in Seoul confirmed it will operate as per normal today.

    In astonishing developments, President Yoon reversed his decision to impose martial law just hours after making the shock declaration in a late-night live TV broadcast on Tuesday (3 December).

    South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party has called for Yoon to resign or face impeachment.

Latest stories

  • South Korea declares martial law

    The South Korean president has declared emergency martial law, citing North Korean threats and domestic “anti-state forces”.

  • Trump demands immediate release of Oct. 7 hostages, says otherwise there will be 'HELL TO PAY'

    President-elect Donald Trump is demanding the immediate release of Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza, saying that if they are not freed before he is sworn into office for a second term there will be “HELL TO PAY." “Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity," Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social site. It was not immediately clear whether Trump was threatening to directly involve the U.S. military in Israel’s ongoing campaign against Hamas in Gaza.

  • John Dean Reveals Biden Move That Could Doom Trump's 'Revenge' Plot

    The Watergate figure said the president could "take the wind" out of Trump's plans for revenge and retribution with a stroke of his pen.

  • McConnell cries foul after 2 Democratic judges cancel retirement after Trump victory

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) vented his displeasure Monday after two Democratic-appointed federal judges reversed their decisions to retire in what appear to be efforts to stop President-elect Trump from nominating their successors. McConnell called the unusual decisions to forgo retirement following Trump’s sweeping victory last month a “partisan” gambit that would undermine the…

  • China bans export of critical minerals to US as trade tensions escalate

    China on Tuesday banned exports to the United States of the critical minerals gallium, germanium and antimony that have widespread military applications, escalating trade tensions the day after Washington's latest crackdown on China's chip sector. The curbs strengthen enforcement of existing limits on critical minerals exports that Beijing began rolling out last year, but apply only to the U.S. market, in the latest escalation of trade tensions between the world's two largest economies ahead of President-elect Donald Trump taking office next month.

  • ‘Unlimited’ enemy troops, no sleep: Ukrainian soldiers fight to hold on to Russia’s Kursk region

    “I have this impression that (the Russians) have unlimited people,” said Oleksandr, a Ukrainian unit commander. “The next Russians, it seems, do not know what happened to the previous Russians. They go there, into the unknown. No one tells them anything about it, and no one comes back.”

  • Donald Trump Reportedly Takes Menacing Jab At Justin Trudeau In Mar-a-Lago Meeting

    The president-elect dismissed the Canadian prime minister’s tariff concerns with a confrontational joke.

  • Army general who oversaw Afghanistan withdrawal promoted to four-star officer after GOP senator drops hold

    An Army general who oversaw the US withdrawal from Afghanistan was promoted to a four-star officer after a Republican senator dropped a hold on his nomination, according to a Senate aide.

  • Philippines' Marcos says presence of Russian submarine 'very worrisome'

    MANILA (Reuters) -President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Monday the presence of a Russian attack submarine in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the South China Sea was "very worrisome". A Russian Kilo-class submarine was sighted 80 nautical miles off the western province of Occidental Mindoro on Nov. 28, Navy spokesperson Roy Vincent Trinidad said in a statement on Monday, confirming a report by the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper.

  • Ex-Ukrainian Minister Issues Stark Warning To Kyiv Amid Growing Concerns Putin May Win The War

    "If it continues like this, we will lose."

  • China denounces Lithuania’s expulsion of its diplomats

    The Chinese foreign ministry accused Lithuania of undermining its sovereignty and warned of potential countermeasures.View on euronews

  • 10 Most Corrupt Countries in the World — As Far As We Know

    In order to measure the most corrupt countries in the world, it's important to first understand what makes a country corrupt. According to Transparency International, a global coalition against corruption, corruption is "the abuse of entrusted power for private gain."

  • Malaysia urges Chinese firms to avoid using it to dodge U.S. tariffs

    Malaysia has urged Chinese companies to refrain from using it as a base to "rebadge" products to avoid U.S. tariffs, its deputy trade minister said on Monday, amid increasing export restrictions and concerns of a U.S.-China trade war. Washington is expected to further curb exports to Chinese semiconductor toolmakers and sales of certain chipmaking equipment, including products manufactured in Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan, sources have told Reuters. Malaysia is a major player in the semiconductor industry, accounting for 13% of global testing and packaging, and is seen as well placed to grab further business in the sector as Chinese chip firms diversify overseas for assembling needs.

  • National Security Expert Reveals What’s So Concerning About Trump’s FBI Director Pick

    David Rohde described the “fear” over Trump choosing Kash Patel to lead the agency.

  • Zelenskyy says Russia is treating the first North Korean soldiers well, but it won't last

    Russia is treating North Korean troops well right now, Ukraine's Zelenskyy said, as it wants more to come fight, but they will become "cannon fodder."

  • US lawmakers back Covid Chinese lab leak theory after two-year probe

    US lawmakers concluded a two-year investigation Monday into the Covid-19 outbreak that killed 1.1 million Americans -- backing the theory that the virus likely leaked from a Chinese laboratory.The congressional panel was persuaded by the lab leak theory after meeting 25 times, conducting more than 30 transcribed interviews and reviewing more than one million pages of documents.

  • How I broke into parliament to save democracy in South Korea

    Jung Su-yeon crawled on her hands and knees through the frantic legs of South Korea’s security forces to save democracy.

  • As sabotage allegations swirl, NATO struggles to secure Baltic Sea

    On Nov. 18, hours after two communication cables were severed in the Baltic Sea, 30 NATO vessels and 4,000 military staff took to the same body of water for one of northern Europe's largest naval exercises. The 12-day 'Freezing Winds' drill was part of a push to step up the transatlantic defence alliance's protection of infrastructure in waters that carry 15% of global shipping traffic and are seen as increasingly vulnerable to attack. The Baltic Sea is bordered by eight NATO countries and Russia.

  • Putin makes it official: Russia is all in on defense spending

    A top Russian banker said last week that he expects Russia's economic growth to slow next year.

  • Indonesia expects $1 billion investment commitment from Apple in a week

    Indonesia is expecting to get a $1 billion investment commitment from tech firm Apple Inc in a week, its investment minister said on Tuesday, after the government banned iPhone 16 sales for failing to meet local content rules. Indonesia stopped sales of the smartphone because it requires those sold domestically to comprise at least 40% locally-made parts, which it said Apple had not adhered to. Indonesia plans to increase this requirement, a deputy minister said on Tuesday.