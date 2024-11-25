Live

SM Lee on significance of orderly transitions in political leadership; Home matches at ASEAN championship to start from $8: Singapore live news

Yahoo News Singapore
Updated
Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong watches on at the People’s Action Party's (PAP) biennial conference on 24 November. (Photo: Lee Hsien Loong/FB)
Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong watches on at the People’s Action Party's (PAP) biennial conference on 24 November. (Photo: Lee Hsien Loong/FB)

Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

People’s Action Party's (PAP) secretary-general Lee Hsien Loong is set to propose to the new central executive committee (CEC) to elect deputy secretary-general Lawrence Wong to take over from him. The move will mark the final transition of power as Lee had already handed over the prime minister position to Wong earlier in May. Lee said on Sunday (24 November), in his final speech as secretary-general, that Singapore's record for having smooth transitions for top political leadership was something the country should not take for granted.

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) have released what it calls a ‘revamped ticketing structure’ for next month’s ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup. This would allow fans who want tickets for home matches to buy them for as little as $8 if they purchase them during the ‘Early Bird Sales’ period which starts from noon today (25 November) until 1 December. The development appears to come in response to recent criticism by some fans over the high pricing of tickets for international friendlies.

Read more in our live blog below, including the latest local and international news and updates.

Live4 updates
  • Featured
    Marcus Chhan

    SM Lee: Orderly transitions in political leadership cannot be taken for granted

    Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong reminded Singaporeans that we should not take for granted our history of having smooth transitions for top political leadership.

    The People’s Action Party's (PAP) chief was speaking at the party's biennial conference on Sunday (24 November). It was his last speech as PAP secretary-general as he intends to propose to the new central executive committee (CEC) to elect deputy secretary-general Lawrence Wong to take over from him.

    Lee also revealed that he will continue in the CEC in a supporting and advisory role.

    “In the CEC, as in the Cabinet, I will neither be the first responder, neither will I be the final decider," he said.

    Lee had previously handed over the prime minister position to his successor Wong in May this year.

    "Singapore has carried out orderly transitions for our top political leadership, three times in a row now,” Lee said.

    In his speech, Lee pointed out that quite a few foreign leaders he met expressed astonishment at how uneventful Singapore’s leadership transition was.

    “It is amazing to them, because in other countries all sorts of things can happen and do happen. Often when a party does badly in a general election and loses its mandate to govern, its leader is forced to resign to take responsibility,” he said.

    You can watch outgoing secretary-general Lee Hsien Loong’s full speech at the PAP70 Party Conference here.

  • Featured
    Marcus Chhan

    Spotlight on chess as world championships begin in Sentosa

    Chess grandmasters China's Ding Liren (L) and India's Gukesh Dommaraju (R) pose for photographs after a press conference ahead of the FIDE World Chess Championship in Singapore on November 23, 2023. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN and ROSLAN RAHMAN / AFP) (Photo by ROSLAN RAHMANROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
    Chess grandmasters China's Ding Liren (L) and India's Gukesh Dommaraju (R) pose for photographs after a press conference ahead of the FIDE World Chess Championship in Singapore on November 23, 2023. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN and ROSLAN RAHMAN / AFP) (Photo by ROSLAN RAHMANROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

    Singapore is at the centre of attention for the world of chess.

    The opening ceremony for the 2024 FIDE World Championship Match – this year’s World Chess Championship – was held over the weekend at Resorts World Sentosa, setting the stage for today’s first match.

    Indian 18-year-old prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju is looking to become the youngest world champion with victory over the defending Ding Liren of China.

    The winner will be crowned via a best-of-14-games format with the first match starting later this afternoon while the final match is scheduled for 15 December.

    The overall prize fund is US$2.5m and each player will receive US$200,000 for each game won – the remaining balance is split equally. If the winner is decided on tiebreakers, the champion receives US$1.3m with the runner-up taking home US$1.2m.

    Gukesh is regarded as favourite to win due to his strong recent performances while Ding has struggled, according to chess experts.

    “Chess is more than a game; it’s a platform for resilience, strategy, and inclusivity – qualities that resonate deeply with who we are as a nation,” said Edwin Tong, Singapore's Minister for Culture, Community and Youth.

  • Marcus Chhan

    Water pipe bursts near Block 324 Clementi Ave 5

    Singapore's National water agency PUB, Land Transport Authority and the Jurong-Clementi Town Council are assisting affected residents. (Photo: Tan Wu Meng/FB)
    Singapore's National water agency PUB, Land Transport Authority and the Jurong-Clementi Town Council are assisting affected residents. (Photo: Tan Wu Meng/FB)

    Multiple homes and businesses in Clementi were affected by a burst water pipe overnight, according to Jurong GRC MP Tan Wu Meng.

    MP Tan posted on Facebook that the pipe was located next to Block 324 Clementi Ave 5 and that urgent repairs are ongoing.

    “I was onsite earlier this morning around 7.30am, and have met with agencies. Also met up with some of our residents who were passing by,” he said.

    He added that national water agency PUB, Land Transport Authority and the Jurong-Clementi Town Council were assisting affected residents.

    A main water pipe next to Block 324 Clementi Avenue 5 burst in the middle of the night. (Photo: Tan Wu Meng/FB).
    A main water pipe next to Block 324 Clementi Avenue 5 burst in the middle of the night. (Photo: Tan Wu Meng/FB).

    Based on a video uploaded by MP Tan, the area around the block can be seen as still flooded this morning (25 November).

  • Marcus Chhan

    Lions’ home matches at ASEAN championship to start from $8

    Singapore fans can buy home tickets for the Lions at next month’s ASEAN Championship for as low as $8 during the 'Early Bird Sales' period. (Photo: Getty)
    Singapore fans can buy home tickets for the Lions at next month’s ASEAN Championship for as low as $8 during the 'Early Bird Sales' period. (Photo: Getty)

    The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) released on Sunday (24 November) a ‘revamped ticketing structure’ for next month’s ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup.

    Lions’ home matches will start from $8 during the ‘Early Bird Sales’ period which runs from noon today (25 November) until 1 December.

    Singapore have been drawn in Group A in the competition and will kick off their campaign at the National Stadium against Cambodia on 11 December. The Lions will then travel to play East Timor (14 December) before returning home to host defending champions Thailand on 17 December in a widely-anticipated match.

    “Affordable ticket pricing is part of an overarching move by the FAS to better engage Singapore football fans and has already seen several initiatives rolled out,” said the FAS in a statement.

    The move comes shortly after some fans expressed dismay at the high pricing of tickets for the national team’s recent international friendlies.

    You can see the full details of FAS revamped ticketing for ASEAN Championship, here.

Latest stories