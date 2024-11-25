SM Lee on significance of orderly transitions in political leadership; Home matches at ASEAN championship to start from $8: Singapore live news

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong watches on at the People’s Action Party's (PAP) biennial conference on 24 November. (Photo: Lee Hsien Loong/FB)

Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

People’s Action Party's (PAP) secretary-general Lee Hsien Loong is set to propose to the new central executive committee (CEC) to elect deputy secretary-general Lawrence Wong to take over from him. The move will mark the final transition of power as Lee had already handed over the prime minister position to Wong earlier in May. Lee said on Sunday (24 November), in his final speech as secretary-general, that Singapore's record for having smooth transitions for top political leadership was something the country should not take for granted.

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) have released what it calls a ‘revamped ticketing structure’ for next month’s ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup. This would allow fans who want tickets for home matches to buy them for as little as $8 if they purchase them during the ‘Early Bird Sales’ period which starts from noon today (25 November) until 1 December. The development appears to come in response to recent criticism by some fans over the high pricing of tickets for international friendlies.

