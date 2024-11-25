SM Lee on significance of orderly transitions in political leadership; Home matches at ASEAN championship to start from $8: Singapore live news

SM Lee: Orderly transitions in political leadership cannot be taken for granted
Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong reminded Singaporeans that we should not take for granted our history of having smooth transitions for top political leadership.
The People’s Action Party's (PAP) chief was speaking at the party's biennial conference on Sunday (24 November). It was his last speech as PAP secretary-general as he intends to propose to the new central executive committee (CEC) to elect deputy secretary-general Lawrence Wong to take over from him.
Lee also revealed that he will continue in the CEC in a supporting and advisory role.
“In the CEC, as in the Cabinet, I will neither be the first responder, neither will I be the final decider," he said.
Lee had previously handed over the prime minister position to his successor Wong in May this year.
"Singapore has carried out orderly transitions for our top political leadership, three times in a row now,” Lee said.
In his speech, Lee pointed out that quite a few foreign leaders he met expressed astonishment at how uneventful Singapore’s leadership transition was.
“It is amazing to them, because in other countries all sorts of things can happen and do happen. Often when a party does badly in a general election and loses its mandate to govern, its leader is forced to resign to take responsibility,” he said.
