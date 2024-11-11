St Joseph's Church stabber identified, attack not an act of terrorism: Singapore live news

The man who attacked a priest at St Joseph's Church has been identified as Basnayake Keith Spencer. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

The man who stabbed a priest with a foldable knife at St Joseph's Church on Saturday (9 Nov) has been identified as Basnayake Keith Spencer.

The identity of the 37-year-old assailant was reported by The Straits Times and independently verified by CNA. Parishioners told The Straits Times that the man had been seen at the church previously but wasn't a regular.

Basnayake was previously convicted and jailed in 2019 for voluntarily causing hurt, having pleaded guilty to stabbing his ex-girlfriend at a party while he was on drugs.

The attack on the priest, Father Christopher Lee, happened on Saturday evening during mass. A video circulating online following the stabbing shows a lean, bald man in a bloodied white T-shirt being led away from the church with his hands behind his back.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, preliminary investigations by the police showed that the man acted alone. "There is currently no evidence to suggest that it was a religiously motivated attack or an act of terror," they added.

The suspect will be charged on Monday (11 Nov) with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by a dangerous weapon and the police will be seeking a court order for the man to be remanded and undergo psychiatric evaluation.