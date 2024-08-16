Tharman’s Manila visit highlights 55 years of Singapore-Philippines friendship: Singapore live news
Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam is in the Philippines for a State Visit from 15 to 17 Auguest. The trip commemorates 55 years of the two nations' diplomatic relations with MOUs on carbon credits and healthcare. Tharman will also engage in regional discussions before heading to Geneva and Paris. More on how Singapore and Philippines are strengthening diplomatic ties here.
Joel Balbin
Tharman’s Manila visit marks 55 years of Singapore-Philippines diplomatic ties
President Tharman Shanmugaratnam is on a State Visit to the Philippines from 15 to 17 August, marking the 55th anniversary of Singapore-Philippines diplomatic relations.
Tharman received a warm welcome at Malacañang Palace and held discussions with his Philippines counterpart President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
They focused on enhancing collaboration in areas like carbon credits and healthcare, where two Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) were signed to advance these efforts.
This agreement will help both countries meet their climate targets and promote sustainable development.
During the visit, Tharman will attend a roundtable hosted by the Asia Society Philippines and Makati Business Club, and visit key sites like the ASEAN Centre for Biodiversity and International Rice Research Institute.
He will also attend events related to health programs and meet with Singaporeans in the Philippines.
