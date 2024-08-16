Tharman’s Manila visit highlights 55 years of Singapore-Philippines friendship: Singapore live news

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam gestures before the bilateral meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., at the Malacanang Palace, in Manila, Philippines, August 15, 2024. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David/Pool

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam is on a State Visit to the Philippines from 15 to 17 August, marking the 55th anniversary of Singapore-Philippines diplomatic relations.

Tharman received a warm welcome at Malacañang Palace and held discussions with his Philippines counterpart President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

They focused on enhancing collaboration in areas like carbon credits and healthcare, where two Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) were signed to advance these efforts.

The MOU on carbon credits emphasises collaboration aligned with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

This agreement will help both countries meet their climate targets and promote sustainable development.

During the visit, Tharman will attend a roundtable hosted by the Asia Society Philippines and Makati Business Club, and visit key sites like the ASEAN Centre for Biodiversity and International Rice Research Institute.

He will also attend events related to health programs and meet with Singaporeans in the Philippines.

Tharman also praised Filipino athletes, especially Carlos Yulo, for his outstanding achievements at the Paris Olympics.

This recognition highlights the strong bond and mutual respect between Singapore and the Philippines.

Following his visit to the Philippines, Tharman will travel to Geneva for meetings with the World Economic Forum and to Paris to support Singapore athletes at the Paralympic Games.

