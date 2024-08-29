Today merges with CNA to become long-form weekend digital magazine; 1 man found dead after fire outside Potong Pasir flat: Singapore live news
We feature a curated selection of some of the biggest, most important, and fascinating news that’s making waves online
Yahoo News Singapore
Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.
Local digital media Today will merge with CNA from 1 Oct. After the merger, Today will become the digital long-form weekend magazine of CNA. To find out more, read here.
A man was found dead after a fire in Potong Pasir on Wednesday (28 Aug). SCDF said they were alerted to the fire at 6.45am. The victim's family is unsure of what happened but the brother of the victim said the latter was "drunk".
NTU engaged experts to investigate the mould issue at the Gaia building. The experts concluded that it's due to condensation and rain and not the timber. NTU will take steps to address the issue and you can read on to find out more.
Live3 updates
Featured
Bryan Lim
1 man found dead after fire outside Potong Pasir flat
A man died after a fire outside an HDB flat at Potong Pasir.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a statement that at 6.45am on 28 Aug, they were alerted to a fire outside a residential unit at Block 107 Potong Pasir Avenue 1. Members of the public extinguished the fire using a fire extinguisher prior to their arrival.
They added that a man was pronounced dead at the scene.
It was reported by local media that the 44-year-old man was found lying motionless outside the flat. According to Chinese paper Lianhe Zaobao, a charred body was found outside the flat.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The police have said that they do not suspect foul play.
The man's older brother, only identified as Mr Lim, told CNA that they "can't accept that he's just gone".
The victim's family is unsure of what happened. Lim shared with CNA that his younger brother was "drunk" and a friend left him outside the flat before departing.
“Suddenly, there was shouting and there was a fire. So, my brother got burnt. We don’t know how he got burnt. We got no information," Lim said.
Bryan Lim
NTU: Mould issue at Gaia due to condensation and rain, not the timber
The National Technological University (NTU engaged two experts to assess Gaia after reports of mould.
In a statement released on Wednesday (28 Aug), the findings concluded that condensation and exposure to rain were the primary causes of the mould issue at Gaia.
The mould was mostly found on the air-conditioning supply grilles and furniture surfaces in the affected rooms. Condensation occurs when the external humid air comes into contact with cooler indoor surfaces, such as when windows and doors of the offices are opened for prolonged periods.
Associate Professor Tham Kwok Wai, a global expert in Indoor Air Quality, Ventilation, and Engineering Control for Mitigation of Airborne Disease Transmission, said the Mass Engineered Timber (MET) used in the construction of the building did not contribute to the mould growth.
He explained that the timber met certified regulatory standards and is treated with protective sealants.
Associate Professor Shinya Okuda, an expert in the use of timber in buildings and an award-winning architect, agreed with this.
Okuda added that the mould on site "has not penetrated the timber structure".
Tham also said that mould is pervasive in Singapore due to its warm tropical climate and can grow on any surface if the environment is conducive, such as in dark, damp, and poorly ventilated areas.
Both experts are from the College of Design and Engineering at the National University of Singapore and were not involved in the Gaia project.
Several sustainable maintenance approaches have been recommended, all of which NTU has accepted and will implement.
In the next three weeks, rooms and spaces at Gaia that are affected by mould will undergo chemical cleaning, followed by mould testing, to ensure the mould is eradicated. To minimise the resurgence of mould, daily wiping of the air-conditioning supply grilles in all rooms will be carried out, as these are areas prone to condensation.
Spaces and corners that have low airflow will be cleaned monthly. Both exterior and interior building surfaces, including structural pillars, will be inspected, cleaned, and maintained regularly.
Any visible cracks in wood surfaces will also be patched and resealed to prevent moisture penetration and subsequent mould growth.
Bryan Lim
Today merges with CNA to become long-form weekend digital magazine
Digital media outlet Today will merge with CNA from 1 Oct, Mediacorp said in a statement on 28 Aug.
After the merger, Today will become the digital long-form weekend magazine of CNA. Mediacorp explained that this will allow Today's content to be served on CNA's "significantly larger" audience in Singapore and overseas.
"TODAY will focus on producing analytical features on current issues under the well-regarded Big Read brand; ground up news features; engaging human interest interviews; as well as opinion pieces every weekend to supplement CNA’s current suite of daily digital offering," they added.
Mediacorp editor-in-chief Walter Fernandez said the merger comes in a post-Covid landscape "defined by a global surge in news fatigue coupled with active news avoidance".
"These trends have been exacerbated by changes to the algorithm of selected social media platforms to de-emphasise news by reducing its discoverability. At the same time, the overlap between the Today and CNA digital audiences has also increased significantly over the past two years," shared Fernandez.
The merger will not result in any staff cuts. All TODAY staff will be offered roles in CNA.
Amandla Stenberg isn’t too surprised that “The Acolyte” has come to an end on Disney+. The lead of the “Star Wars” series shared a statement on her Instagram story Wednesday reflecting on the “rampage of hyper-conservative bigotry and vitriol” that they faced after being cast. “I’m going to be transparent and say it’s not a …
Taylor Swift fans joined artists like Carole King and politicians including Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand for a Zoom call organized by the group “Swifties for Kamala” in an effort to mobilize fans of the pop star to vote for Kamala Harris.