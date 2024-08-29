Today merges with CNA to become long-form weekend digital magazine; 1 man found dead after fire outside Potong Pasir flat: Singapore live news

NTU engaged experts to investigate the mould issue at the Gaia building. The experts concluded that it's due to condensation and rain and not the timber. (PHOTO: NTU Singapore)

The National Technological University (NTU engaged two experts to assess Gaia after reports of mould.

In a statement released on Wednesday (28 Aug), the findings concluded that condensation and exposure to rain were the primary causes of the mould issue at Gaia.

The mould was mostly found on the air-conditioning supply grilles and furniture surfaces in the affected rooms. Condensation occurs when the external humid air comes into contact with cooler indoor surfaces, such as when windows and doors of the offices are opened for prolonged periods.

Associate Professor Tham Kwok Wai, a global expert in Indoor Air Quality, Ventilation, and Engineering Control for Mitigation of Airborne Disease Transmission, said the Mass Engineered Timber (MET) used in the construction of the building did not contribute to the mould growth.

He explained that the timber met certified regulatory standards and is treated with protective sealants.

Associate Professor Shinya Okuda, an expert in the use of timber in buildings and an award-winning architect, agreed with this.

Okuda added that the mould on site "has not penetrated the timber structure".

Tham also said that mould is pervasive in Singapore due to its warm tropical climate and can grow on any surface if the environment is conducive, such as in dark, damp, and poorly ventilated areas.

Both experts are from the College of Design and Engineering at the National University of Singapore and were not involved in the Gaia project.

Several sustainable maintenance approaches have been recommended, all of which NTU has accepted and will implement.

In the next three weeks, rooms and spaces at Gaia that are affected by mould will undergo chemical cleaning, followed by mould testing, to ensure the mould is eradicated. To minimise the resurgence of mould, daily wiping of the air-conditioning supply grilles in all rooms will be carried out, as these are areas prone to condensation.

Spaces and corners that have low airflow will be cleaned monthly. Both exterior and interior building surfaces, including structural pillars, will be inspected, cleaned, and maintained regularly.

Any visible cracks in wood surfaces will also be patched and resealed to prevent moisture penetration and subsequent mould growth.