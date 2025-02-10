Train services on NEL delayed due to signalling fault at Buangkok; DBS gives staff special bonus of $1,000: Singapore live news

We feature a curated selection of some of the biggest, most important, and fascinating news that’s making waves online

SBS had advised an additional travel time of about 30 minutes for those travelling on the NEL earlier this morning. (Photo: Getty)

Train commuters travelling on the North East Line (NEL) experienced delays this morning (10 February) after services were impacted by a signalling fault at Buangkok station. The issue was resolved and normal service restored at 8.23am but in earlier updates SBS Transit had advised "additional travel time of about 30 minutes". Monday's development follows swiftly from train delays on Singapore’s North-South and East-West MRT lines last Friday (7 February).

DBS Group will reward staff with a special additional bonus of $1,000 for the bank's record performance in 2024 which saw net profit rising 11% to $11.4 billion. According to DBS, a total of $32 million was set aside for this one-time bonus.

