Train services on NEL delayed due to signalling fault at Buangkok; DBS gives staff special bonus of $1,000: Singapore live news

Train services on NEL delayed due to signalling fault at Buangkok; DBS gives staff special bonus of $1,000

SBS had advised an additional travel time of about 30 minutes for those travelling on the NEL earlier this morning. (Photo: Getty)
Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

Train commuters travelling on the North East Line (NEL) experienced delays this morning (10 February) after services were impacted by a signalling fault at Buangkok station. The issue was resolved and normal service restored at 8.23am but in earlier updates SBS Transit had advised "additional travel time of about 30 minutes". Monday's development follows swiftly from train delays on Singapore’s North-South and East-West MRT lines last Friday (7 February).

DBS Group will reward staff with a special additional bonus of $1,000 for the bank's record performance in 2024 which saw net profit rising 11% to $11.4 billion. According to DBS, a total of $32 million was set aside for this one-time bonus.

Read more in our live blog below, including the latest local and international news and updates.

    Marcus Chhan

    Train services on NEL delayed due to signalling fault at Buangkok

    Train services on the North East Line (NEL) were impacted this morning on 10 February. (Photo: Getty)
    There were train woes again for commuters in Singapore as the North East Line (NEL) was hit by a two-hour delay this morning (10 February).

    NEL service was delayed due to a signalling fault at Buangkok station which was announced at around 6.23am. SBS Transit, in a social media update at 7.43am, had advised that “additional travel time" had gone up to about 30 minutes.

    SBS revised the additional travelling time to 10 minutes in a later update before declaring at 8.23am that full regular service had resumed. "Free regular and bridging bus services are still available. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused," said SBS.

    This morning’s development follows delays on Singapore’s North-South and East-West MRT lines last Friday (7 February) which was caused by a derailed engineering vehicle.

  • Marcus Chhan

    DBS gives staff special bonus of $1,000

    DBS has set aside $32 million to give staff a one-time bonus of $1,000. (Photo: Getty)
    DBS has set aside $32 million to give staff a one-time bonus of $1,000. (Photo: Getty)

    DBS Group announced a record performance in 2024 with net profit rising 11% to $11.4 billion.

    The bank says they will be giving staff a special bonus of $1,000 as a way to acknowledge their contributions towards yet another record full-year profit.

    “A special one-time bonus of $1,000 each will be paid to all staff except senior managers as an additional reward for their contribution to the record performance,” said DBS.

    According to DBS, a total of $32 million was set aside for this one-time bonus initiative.

    DBS has been led by CEO Piyush Gupta for the last 15 years. Tan Su Shan is set to replace the retiring CEO next month. “As I reflect on my journey at DBS, I feel good about where the bank is and am confident it will reach further heights under Su Shan’s leadership,” Gupta said.

