Train services on NEL delayed due to signalling fault at Buangkok; DBS gives staff special bonus of $1,000: Singapore live news

Train services on NEL delayed due to signalling fault at Buangkok
There were train woes again for commuters in Singapore as the North East Line (NEL) was hit by a two-hour delay this morning (10 February).
NEL service was delayed due to a signalling fault at Buangkok station which was announced at around 6.23am. SBS Transit, in a social media update at 7.43am, had advised that “additional travel time" had gone up to about 30 minutes.
SBS revised the additional travelling time to 10 minutes in a later update before declaring at 8.23am that full regular service had resumed. "Free regular and bridging bus services are still available. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused," said SBS.
This morning’s development follows delays on Singapore’s North-South and East-West MRT lines last Friday (7 February) which was caused by a derailed engineering vehicle.