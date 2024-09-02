Singapore swimmer Yip Pin Xiu wins second gold in Paris Paralympic Games; Singapore’s skilled workforce leads the world in 2024: Singapore live news
Yip Pin Xiu wins again! The Singaporean swimmer takes gold in the 50m backstroke S2 at Paris 2024, just days after winning the 100m backstroke S2 event. This victory extends her remarkable record of winning gold in this event for three consecutive Paralympic Games. More on Yip Pin Xiu's historic Paralympics feat here.
Singapore tops global skilled labor rankings in 2024; Southeast Asia shines
Singapore has been ranked as the country with the most skilled labour force in the world, according to the 2024 World Competitiveness Yearbook by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD).
Singapore’s score improved significantly from 6.44 in 2023 to 7.94 in 2024, reflecting the nation’s strong emphasis on skill development and its ability to attract highly skilled workers.
This increase highlights Singapore’s commitment to nurturing a competitive workforce capable of meeting the demands of a rapidly evolving global economy.
Within Southeast Asia, the Philippines and Indonesia also made it into the top 20 countries with the most skilled labour forces.
The Philippines ranked 12th with a score of 6.51, reflecting the strong presence of skilled labour as one of the most appealing aspects of its economy.
Indonesia followed at 13th, with a score of 6.50, where respondents noted the importance of skilled senior managers and the use of big data as key strengths.
These rankings underscore the region’s growing focus on enhancing labour skills to remain competitive globally.
Besides Singapore, the top five countries with the most skilled labour forces include Norway, Denmark, Bahrain, and China.
The rankings reflect a global trend where countries are increasingly recognising the importance of a skilled workforce to economic competitiveness.
However, many nations, including those with traditionally strong labour markets such as the United States and Germany, are experiencing significant skill shortages.
This shortage has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to increased investment in technology and automation as companies seek to mitigate these gaps.
In response to the global skilled labour shortage, companies are increasingly turning to technology and automation.
Automation, AI, and smart manufacturing are being adopted as key strategies to bridge the skill gap, allowing businesses to remain competitive in an environment where the availability of skilled labor is crucial.
Once again Max Verstappen’s frustrations boiled over as he smashed the steering wheel of his “undrivable” Red Bull after a slow pit stop on a torrid afternoon at Monza. After finishing sixth, his championship lead was reduced to 62 points and his winless run stretched to six races.
It starts with bouncy drum beats, quickly interrupted by the sounds of sneakers squeaking on a gym floor. Then a thumbs-up comes into frame, swiveling up and down like a hammer. The strangely enthralling routine, often referred to as the “Pikki Pikki” dance, is performed by cheerleaders for the Kia Tigers, a Korean baseball team, and it has become a sensation on TikTok, racking up millions of views across numerous accounts. The moves are simple, repetitive and unassuming; the song, addictively c
The Paralympic amputee sprinters burst into action on Sunday and Britain chased China's medal haul with a golden success in the pool and on the track.Britain also won three golds in the track cycling as well, but China's excellence across a wide range of sports kept them out in front, with eight golds so far in swimming alone.
Erik ten Hag launched an attack on Alan Shearer’s “stupid” criticism of Marcus Rashford last week but after standing by the shot-shy forward in the 3-0 defeat by Liverpool, United’s manager was jeered by his side’s supporters.