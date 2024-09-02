Singapore swimmer Yip Pin Xiu wins second gold in Paris Paralympic Games; Singapore’s skilled workforce leads the world in 2024: Singapore live news

Singapore has been ranked the world’s most skilled labor force, according to the 2024 World Competitiveness Yearbook by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), leading a list that highlights the critical role of skilled workers in economic competitiveness. (Photo: Getty Images)

Singapore has been ranked as the country with the most skilled labour force in the world, according to the 2024 World Competitiveness Yearbook by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD).

Singapore’s score improved significantly from 6.44 in 2023 to 7.94 in 2024, reflecting the nation’s strong emphasis on skill development and its ability to attract highly skilled workers.

This increase highlights Singapore’s commitment to nurturing a competitive workforce capable of meeting the demands of a rapidly evolving global economy.

Within Southeast Asia, the Philippines and Indonesia also made it into the top 20 countries with the most skilled labour forces.

The Philippines ranked 12th with a score of 6.51, reflecting the strong presence of skilled labour as one of the most appealing aspects of its economy.

Indonesia followed at 13th, with a score of 6.50, where respondents noted the importance of skilled senior managers and the use of big data as key strengths.

These rankings underscore the region’s growing focus on enhancing labour skills to remain competitive globally.

Besides Singapore, the top five countries with the most skilled labour forces include Norway, Denmark, Bahrain, and China.

The rankings reflect a global trend where countries are increasingly recognising the importance of a skilled workforce to economic competitiveness.

However, many nations, including those with traditionally strong labour markets such as the United States and Germany, are experiencing significant skill shortages.

This shortage has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to increased investment in technology and automation as companies seek to mitigate these gaps.

In response to the global skilled labour shortage, companies are increasingly turning to technology and automation.

Automation, AI, and smart manufacturing are being adopted as key strategies to bridge the skill gap, allowing businesses to remain competitive in an environment where the availability of skilled labor is crucial.

