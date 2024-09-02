Singapore swimmer Yip Pin Xiu wins second gold in Paris Paralympic Games; Singapore’s skilled workforce leads the world in 2024: Singapore live news

Live

Singapore swimmer Yip Pin Xiu wins second gold in Paris Paralympic Games; Singapore's skilled workforce leads the world in 2024

Gold medallist Singapore's swimmer Pin Xiu Yip celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women's 50m Backstroke - S2 Gold Final at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, in the Paris La Defence Arena, Nanterre, west of Paris, on 31 August 2024. (Photo: JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP News)
Gold medallist Singapore's swimmer Pin Xiu Yip celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women's 50m Backstroke - S2 Gold Final at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, in the Paris La Defence Arena, Nanterre, west of Paris, on 31 August 2024. (Photo: JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP News)

    Joel Balbin

    Singapore's swimmer Yip Pin Xiu wins gold again at Paris 2024 Paralympics

    Gold medalist Singapore's Pin Xiu Yip celebrates on the podium of the women's 100m S2 backstroke swimming event during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games at The Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris on 29 August 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP News)
    Gold medalist Singapore's Pin Xiu Yip celebrates on the podium of the women's 100m S2 backstroke swimming event during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games at The Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris on 29 August 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP News)

    Congratulations (again), Yip Pin Xiu!

    The Singaporean swimmer has once again made waves in the Paralympic swimming world, clinching her second gold medal at Paris 2024 on Saturday (31 Aug).

    Days after winning the 100m backstroke S2, Yip dominated the 50m backstroke S2 event with a time of 1:05.99.

    Yip secured her third straight gold in the 50m backstroke S2 across three Paralympics, finishing nearly three seconds ahead of her competitors.

    Yip’s victory in Paris continues her legacy as a dominant swimmer, with a total of seven gold medals and one silver across five Paralympic Games.

    Her previous achievements include gold medals in the 50m backstroke S2 at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, as well as world records in both the 50m and 100m backstroke S2 events.

    Reflecting on her success, Yip expressed gratitude and a love for the sport that drives her continued participation.

    Despite the intense pressure and challenges, her passion and commitment remain strong, with plans to keep competing and winning for as long as possible.

    Read in Yip Pin Xiu historic Paralympics backstroke double here.

    Joel Balbin

    Singapore tops global skilled labor rankings in 2024; Southeast Asia shines

    Workers walking in Singapore's financial district
    Singapore has been ranked the world’s most skilled labor force, according to the 2024 World Competitiveness Yearbook by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), leading a list that highlights the critical role of skilled workers in economic competitiveness. (Photo: Getty Images)

    Singapore has been ranked as the country with the most skilled labour force in the world, according to the 2024 World Competitiveness Yearbook by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD).

    Singapore’s score improved significantly from 6.44 in 2023 to 7.94 in 2024, reflecting the nation’s strong emphasis on skill development and its ability to attract highly skilled workers.

    This increase highlights Singapore’s commitment to nurturing a competitive workforce capable of meeting the demands of a rapidly evolving global economy.

    Within Southeast Asia, the Philippines and Indonesia also made it into the top 20 countries with the most skilled labour forces.

    The Philippines ranked 12th with a score of 6.51, reflecting the strong presence of skilled labour as one of the most appealing aspects of its economy.

    Indonesia followed at 13th, with a score of 6.50, where respondents noted the importance of skilled senior managers and the use of big data as key strengths.

    These rankings underscore the region’s growing focus on enhancing labour skills to remain competitive globally.

    Besides Singapore, the top five countries with the most skilled labour forces include Norway, Denmark, Bahrain, and China.

    The rankings reflect a global trend where countries are increasingly recognising the importance of a skilled workforce to economic competitiveness.

    However, many nations, including those with traditionally strong labour markets such as the United States and Germany, are experiencing significant skill shortages.

    This shortage has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to increased investment in technology and automation as companies seek to mitigate these gaps.

    In response to the global skilled labour shortage, companies are increasingly turning to technology and automation.

    Automation, AI, and smart manufacturing are being adopted as key strategies to bridge the skill gap, allowing businesses to remain competitive in an environment where the availability of skilled labor is crucial.

    Read on how Singapore is recognised as the global leader in skilled workforce.

