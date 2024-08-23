Singapore starts precautionary border screenings for mpox virus; lowering of CPF daily withdrawal limit: Singapore live news

Welcome to Yahoo Singapore's live news updates, your guide to some of the most compelling stories unfolding across the digital universe and beyond.

First up, Singapore has started screening for mpox symptoms at border checkpoints, after its outbreak was declared a global health emergency.

The Central Provident Fund (CPF) has announced the lowering of the Daily Withdrawal Limit (DWL) for online CPF withdrawals by CPF members aged 55 and above. With effect from 25 September 2024, the maximum DWL for online CPF withdrawals will be set at $50,000 to strengthen safeguards against scams, CPF said in a statement.

The Nutri-Grade label, used for pre-packed and freshly made beverages in Singapore, will be extended to salt, sauces, instant noodles and cooking oil. Why? Read on to find out.