Singapore starts precautionary border screenings for mpox virus; lowering of CPF daily withdrawal limit: Singapore live news

First up, Singapore has started screening for mpox symptoms at border checkpoints, after its outbreak was declared a global health emergency.

The Central Provident Fund (CPF) has announced the lowering of the Daily Withdrawal Limit (DWL) for online CPF withdrawals by CPF members aged 55 and above. With effect from 25 September 2024, the maximum DWL for online CPF withdrawals will be set at $50,000 to strengthen safeguards against scams, CPF said in a statement.

The Nutri-Grade label, used for pre-packed and freshly made beverages in Singapore, will be extended to salt, sauces, instant noodles and cooking oil. Why? Read on to find out.

    Nutri-Grade label to be be extended to salt, sauces, instant noodles, cooking oil

    The Nutri-Grade label, used for pre-packed and freshly made beverages in Singapore, will be extended to salt, sauces, instant noodles and cooking oil.

    This is aimed at reducing sodium and saturated fat intake among Singapore residents, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Health Promotion Board (HPB) in a joint statement.

    "We will likely retain the key features of the existing Nutri-Grade measures, and will be conducting further consultations with the industry over the coming months. The consultations will focus on the implementation details, including the nutrient thresholds underpinning the Nutri-Grade measures, to ensure that the measures are practicable and feasible. More details will be announced when ready," they said in the statement.

    Meanwhile, the MOH's National Population Health Survey (NPHS) 2023 has shown that Singapore residents are healthier. Key findings from the survey highlight that there was significant increase in Singaporeans’ total physical activity, reduced prevalence of smoking, improvements in the state of mental health, as well as increased vaccination rates.

    Find out more about these health indicators and what's upcoming from MOH and HPB.

    CPF daily withdrawal limit to be capped at $50,000 from 25 September

    Singapore's Central Provident Fund (CPF) has announced the lowering of the Daily Withdrawal Limit (DWL) for online CPF withdrawals by CPF members aged 55 and above. With effect from 25 September 2024, the maximum DWL for online CPF withdrawals will be lowered from $200,000 to $50,000 to strengthen safeguards against scams, CPF said in a statement.

    Lowering the DWL will not inconvenience the majority of members currently making withdrawals, CPF added. "Since the implementation of the default DWL of $2,000 in November 2023, vast majority of CPF members have maintained a DWL of $50,000 or less. For the very small group of members who have set their DWL above $50,000, they will be notified in advance that their DWL will be automatically lowered to $50,000 on 25 September 2024."

    Read on for more details on the lowering of the CPF DWL.

    Singapore starts precautionary screenings for mpox virus at border checkpoints

    A test tube labelled "Mpox virus positive" is held in this illustration. (PHOTO: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

    Singapore has started screening for mpox symptoms at border checkpoints, after its outbreak was declared a global health emergency.

    Temperature and visual screening starts Friday at Changi and Seletar airports, as well as sea checkpoints, for inbound travellers and crew arriving from places where there’s risk of mpox outbreaks, the Ministry of Health said in a statement. Travellers who have fever, rash or symptoms compatible with mpox will be referred for medical assessment, it said.

    Read more about the mpox measure here.

