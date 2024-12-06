Esther Au Yong
Singapore's civil service is world's best according to Oxford Uni study, kebaya inscribed onto UNESCO cultural heritage list: Singapore live news
Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.
First up, Singapore's civil service has been declared as the world's best, according to a study by Oxford University. Find out more.
Do you love the kebaya? It has now been inscribed onto the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity on Wednesday (4 December).
Read more in our live blog below, including the latest local and international news and updates.
