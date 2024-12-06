Live

Singapore's civil service is world's best according to Oxford Uni study, kebaya inscribed onto UNESCO cultural heritage list: Singapore live news

Yahoo Singapore's curated selection of some of the biggest, most important, and fascinating news that’s making waves online

Singapore Editorial Team
Updated
Businessman standing in front of buildings.
Businessman standing in front of buildings.

Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

First up, Singapore's civil service has been declared as the world's best, according to a study by Oxford University. Find out more.

Do you love the kebaya? It has now been inscribed onto the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity on Wednesday (4 December).

Read more in our live blog below, including the latest local and international news and updates.

Live5 updates
  • Esther Au Yong

    Less stress, more joy: Simple ways to make the holidays happier

    Pedestrians walk past as a shopping mall is illuminated with colourful lights for the festive Christmas season in Singapore's Orchard Road shopping district. (PHOTO: ROSLAN RAHMAN / AFP)
    Pedestrians walk past as a shopping mall is illuminated with colourful lights for the festive Christmas season in Singapore's Orchard Road shopping district. (PHOTO: ROSLAN RAHMAN / AFP)

    It's the end-year holiday season! While it can be a great time of re-connection and bonding with family and friends, it can also be a stressful period.

    Rather than just trying to power through, experts say there are simple things you can do to not only better manage holiday stress but also dial up the delight. Among the suggestions by experts include cooking a favourite dish or baking a well-loved dessert. Taking a walk, either alone or with family and friends, can also help you relax.

    More tips to make the holidays happier here.

  • Esther Au Yong

    McDonald's Singapore to charge for extra sauces from 2 January, including the popular curry sauce

    Busy outdoor McDonald's in Singapore. (PHOTO: Getty)
    Busy outdoor McDonald's in Singapore. (PHOTO: Getty)

    McDonald's curry sauce fans – fans of any of its sauces, for that matter – heads up: McDonald's Singapore will start charging for extra sauces from 2 January 2025. Additionally, you can't get free curry sauce with your meal unless you order McNuggets.

    In an update on its website, McDonald's said that its Ketchup and Garlic Chili Sauce "will continue to be provided at no charge, based on fixed allocation to a food order".

    "We will be charging for all other sauces, if requested for beyond the usual allocation for respective menu products," it added. Here's how much you'll have to pay:

    • Chicken McNuggets dipping sauce (BBQ, Curry, Honey Mustard) – 50 cents per tub

    • Hotcakes syrup – 50 cents per tub

    • Whipped Butter Pad (for Hotcakes and Corn Cup) – 50 cents per tub

    • Salad Dressing (Japanese Dressing Roasted Sesame) – 70 cents per packet

    Why is the fast-food chain doing this?

    "We have started a nominal charge for sauces beyond the allocated quantities for specific menu items. This is to help manage food waste and rising food costs – both these are ongoing challenges across the F&B industry. We seek our customers' understanding and hope they will continue to enjoy the food – and sauces – they love," it said.

    Get the details here.

  • Esther Au Yong

    What's Wicked stars Jonathan Bailey and Cynthia Erivo's secret sauce? It's probably in your pantry at home

    Nin Jiom Pei Pa Koa (SCREENSHOT: Nin Jiom website)
    Nin Jiom Pei Pa Koa (SCREENSHOT: Nin Jiom website)

    What's Jonathan Bailey and Cynthia Erivo's – both theatre veterans and stars of the movie Wicked – secret sauce when it comes to performing well?

    It's something you probably stock at home, and rather easily available in Singapore supermarkets and pharmacies: pi pa gao, or as it's officially known, Nin Jiom Pei Pa Koa Cough Syrup.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Newsdaily Asia (@newsdailyasia)

    In an interview uploaded on to Instagram by Hong Kong-based news outlet Newsdaily Asia, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum were presented with a bottle of pi pa gao, wrapped with a ribbon.

    Immediately, Erivo and Bailey raved about it to their co-stars. "This got me through performing a musical, eight shows a week," Bailey said. He added, addressing Goldblum, "You'll sound like a flute."

    It's "amazing", Erivo praised.

    Find out what Grande's reaction was here.

    Also, another star sings pi pa gao's praises – who is it?

  • Esther Au Yong

    Kebaya recognised in UNESCO intangible cultural heritage list

    Kebayas, a traditional outfit worn by women in Southeast Asia, displayed for sale at a shop in Kuala Lumpur. (PHOTO: Mohd RASFAN / AFP)
    Kebayas, a traditional outfit worn by women in Southeast Asia, displayed for sale at a shop in Kuala Lumpur. (PHOTO: Mohd RASFAN / AFP)

    The kebaya is now recognised on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity on Wednesday (4 December). The multinational nomination of kebaya involved five Southeast Asian countries: Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

    In a statement, the National Heritage Board, said that it's the largest nomination from Southeast Asia to date, in terms of the number of nominating countries. The five countries collaborated on a nomination for the first time as the kebaya celebrates our shared cultural identity, promotes cross-cultural understanding, and continues to be present and actively produced and worn by many communities across Southeast Asia, NHB said.

    Find out more about the kebaya and why this is significant.

  • Esther Au Yong

    Singapore's civil service ranked world's best by Oxford University

    Singapore's civil service ranked world's best by Oxford University
    Singapore's civil service ranked world's best by Oxford University

    Singapore's civil service has been declared the best in the world, topping the inaugural Blavatnik Index of Public Administration released by Oxford University.

    Channel News Asia reported that the university said Singapore excelled in areas such as border services, tax administration, and innovation strategies and practices.

    The index, developed by the Blavatnik School of Government, evaluated the public administrations of 120 countries across four domains: strategy and leadership, public policy, national delivery, and people and processes.

    Find out more about how Singapore attained the top spot, and how other countries fared.

Latest stories