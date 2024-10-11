Live

Singapore's National Wages Council recommends pay increase for lower-wage workers, scam victims lose $6.7 million in September: Singapore live news

Singapore's National Wages Council recommends pay increase for lower-wage workers. (PHOTO: Getty)
Hello to all our readers! Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

Singapore's National Wages Council (NWC) has recommended that Lower-Wage Workers (LWWs) earning a gross monthly wage of up to $2,500 be given a built-in wage increase of 5.5-7.5 per cent of gross monthly wage, have their wage increased by at least $100-$120, whichever is higher. Read on for details and other recommendations.

Victims of government official impersonation scams in Singapore have lost at least $6.7 million in September alone, with at least 100 cases reported, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in a joint statement. Find out how it works plus precautionary measures you can take.

The future of a Singapore home at 38 Oxley Road is in contention again following the death this week of Lee Wei Ling, the 69-year-old neurologist and daughter of the city-state's founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew. And it is a political headache that Singapore's current prime minister, Lawrence Wong, may have to confront barely six months into his premiership. Find out more.

Punggol Coast station on the North East Line (NEL) will open for passenger service at 3pm on Tuesday, 10 December 2024, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced in a statement on Thursday (10 October). Read more about its facilities and amenities nearby.

A Singapore High Court judge has awarded a German cryptocurrency executive over US$2.4 million in damages following a two-year legal battle over wrongful dismissal. This is potentially the highest compensation for such claims in Singapore. Read more about the landmark case.

  • Esther Au Yong

    Singapore court awards German finance veteran US$2.4m for wrongful dismissal

    New Supreme Court building in Singapore. (PHOTO: Getty)
    A Singapore High Court judge has awarded a German cryptocurrency executive over US$2.4 million in damages following a two-year legal battle over wrongful dismissal. This is potentially the highest compensation for such claims in Singapore.

    The Straits Times reported on Wednesday (9 October) that Justice Chua Lee Ming ruled on 23 September that the dismissal of Alexander Hoeptner by his former employer, Three Fins, in 2022 was wrongful.

    Find out more about this landmark case.

  • Esther Au Yong

    Punggol Coast station, part of NEL, to open on 10 December

    Part of the North East Line in Singapore. (PHOTO: Getty)
    Punggol Coast station on the North East Line (NEL) will open for passenger service at 3pm on Tuesday, 10 December 2024, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced in a statement on Thursday (10 October). The new station, an extension from the existing Punggol station, will be the new terminal station on the NEL. With this addition, the 22km NEL will now have 17 stations in total.

    The station was handed over to SBS Transit in August this year and "the operator has since been carrying out operational testing in preparation for the commencement of passenger service", LTA added.

    Find out more about the new Punggol Coast station, its facilities and the amenities nearby.

  • Esther Au Yong

    Feud over future of Lee Kuan Yew's home at 38 Oxley Road may cause political headache for Singapore PM Lawrence Wong

    Feud over future of Lee Kuan Yew's home at 38 Oxley Road may cause political headache for Singapore PM Lawrence Wong. (PHOTO: TOH TING WEI/AFP via Getty Images)
    The future of a Singapore home at 38 Oxley Road is in contention again following the death this week of Lee Wei Ling, the 69-year-old neurologist and daughter of the city-state's founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew.

    And it is a political headache that Singapore's current prime minister, Lawrence Wong, may have to confront barely six months into his premiership.

    Wei Ling's passing threatens to reignite a bitter public fight over the fate of a house that dates back to 1898. Lee had urged his children and the government to demolish the colonial-era house after his passing in 2015. The debate over whether to carry out that request has pitted Wei Ling and her brother Lee Hsien Yang – the owner of the bungalow – against their elder brother, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who stepped down from the premiership in May.

    Read more on the 38 Oxley Road saga and the factors at play.

  • Esther Au Yong

    Victims of government official impersonation scams in Singapore have lost at least $6.7 million in September

    Victims of government official impersonation scams in Singapore have lost at least $6.7 million in September. (PHOTO: Getty)
    Victims of government official impersonation scams in Singapore have lost at least $6.7 million in September alone, with at least 100 cases reported, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in a joint statement.

    The authorities explain how the scam works:

    "In this variant, the victim would first receive an unsolicited call from a scammer impersonating a bank officer, typically from DBS, OCBC, UOB or Standard Chartered Bank. The scammer would inform the victim that a credit card has been issued under the victim’s name, or that there were suspicious or fraudulent transactions detected in the victim’s bank account, and would ask the victim to confirm these financial transactions.

    "When the victim denies knowledge of such transactions, the scammer would transfer the call to a second scammer who would impersonate a government official (from SPF or MAS). These calls could, at times be in the form of video calls, with the scammers dressed as SPF/MAS officers with fake badges, against a backdrop with the agency’s logo. The communication between the second scammer and the victim may subsequently be moved to messaging applications such as WhatsApp. In some instances, the scammers may provide fake warrant cards or fake official documents to lend credence to their deceit. The scammers would accuse the victim of being involved in criminal activities such as money laundering and ask the victim to transfer monies to “safety accounts” designated by the government to assist in investigations.

    "Victims would only realise that they had been scammed when the scammers become uncontactable or when they seek verification of the status of their cases with the banks or SPF."

    Find out more about anti-scam precautionary measures that you can take.

  • Esther Au Yong

    National Wages Council recommends at least $100 pay increase for Singapore lower-wage workers

    Singapore's National Wages Council recommends pay increase for lower-wage workers. (PHOTO: Getty)
    Singapore's National Wages Council (NWC) has recommended that Lower-Wage Workers (LWWs) earning a gross monthly wage of up to $2,500 be given a built-in wage increase of 5.5-7.5 per cent of gross monthly wage, have their wage increased by at least $100-$120, whichever is higher.

    This is part of the latest NWC guidelines. In it, NWC said that employers should reward employees with fair and sustainable wage increases, taking into account, among others, sustained productivity growth over the long term, improved economic outlook and inflation moderation.

    The Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) said it strongly endorses the NWC 2024/25 Guidelines. The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has also accepted the guidelines.

    Get more details and highlights in this NWC guidelines infographic here.

