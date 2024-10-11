Singapore's National Wages Council recommends pay increase for lower-wage workers, scam victims lose $6.7 million in September: Singapore live news

We feature a curated selection of some of the biggest, most important, and fascinating news that’s making waves online.

Hello to all our readers! Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

Singapore's National Wages Council (NWC) has recommended that Lower-Wage Workers (LWWs) earning a gross monthly wage of up to $2,500 be given a built-in wage increase of 5.5-7.5 per cent of gross monthly wage, have their wage increased by at least $100-$120, whichever is higher. Read on for details and other recommendations.

Victims of government official impersonation scams in Singapore have lost at least $6.7 million in September alone, with at least 100 cases reported, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in a joint statement. Find out how it works plus precautionary measures you can take.

The future of a Singapore home at 38 Oxley Road is in contention again following the death this week of Lee Wei Ling, the 69-year-old neurologist and daughter of the city-state's founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew. And it is a political headache that Singapore's current prime minister, Lawrence Wong, may have to confront barely six months into his premiership. Find out more.

Punggol Coast station on the North East Line (NEL) will open for passenger service at 3pm on Tuesday, 10 December 2024, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced in a statement on Thursday (10 October). Read more about its facilities and amenities nearby.

A Singapore High Court judge has awarded a German cryptocurrency executive over US$2.4 million in damages following a two-year legal battle over wrongful dismissal. This is potentially the highest compensation for such claims in Singapore. Read more about the landmark case.