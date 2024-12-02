Live

Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2024 participant dies, man found with folding knife at church: Singapore live news

A Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2024 participant has unfortunately died after completing the race. More curated Singapore and international news updates on Yahoo Singapore.

Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2024 participant dies after completing race. (PHOTO: Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon Facebook page)
A Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon race participant has died, said organisers on Sunday (1 December) evening. "After the completion of their race, the participant required and received immediate medical attention onsite before being transported to Singapore General Hospital," organisers said in a statement on the event Facebook page. More details on the incident at the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon here.

Police investigations are ongoing into an incident where a man was found with a folding knife at St Joseph's Church in Singapore on Sunday (1 December). The man, whom police said was compliant had handed over the knife when they arrived, is assisting in investigations. This incident comes after a priest was stabbed during Mass in early November.

    Esther Au Yong

    Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon participant dies after completing race

    A Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon race participant has died, said organisers on Sunday (1 December) evening.

    "After the completion of their race, the participant required and received immediate medical attention onsite before being transported to Singapore General Hospital," organisers said in a statement on the event Facebook page. "Our condolences go out to the participant's family and friends, to whom we will continue to offer our support. We are grateful to the medical personnel who acted to provide immediate care to the participant."

    This is the third death in the race's 23-year history. More details on the incident at the 2024 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon here.

  • Esther Au Yong

    Singapore Post to divest Australia business for US$505 million cash consideration

    A general view of the SingPost Regional eCommerce Logistics Hub in Singapore. (PHOTO: ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
    Singapore Post said on Monday (2 December) that it is selling its Australian business, Freight Management Holdings, to private equity firm Pacific Equity Partners for a cash consideration of A$775.9 million (US$505.4 million).

    The sale will generate an expected gain on disposal of S$312.1 million (US$233.1 million), the company said.

    "The board believes this divestment is the best option for shareholders by crystallising the unrealised value of the business and bringing forward unlocking value for shareholders," says SingPost chairman Simon Israel.

  • Esther Au Yong

    Singapore authorities may need to add more 'aggressive' real estate curbs: Analysts

    Private residential housing against the high rise office buildings of Singapore's financial district. (PHOTO: ROSLAN RAHMAN / AFP)
    Singapore authorities may need to add more "aggressive" real estate curbs down the road if they fail to tackle a homebuying frenzy by early next year, Barclays Plc analysts said on Monday (2 December).

    A recent resurgence in the private housing market has "raised the likelihood of a revival in property prices," and a repeat of 2017-2019 when buyers shrugged off cooling measures, analysts Brian Tan and Audrey Ong wrote. "A lack of response may well be interpreted as confirmation that policymakers are only half-heartedly trying to contain property prices."

  • Esther Au Yong

    US President Biden pardons son Hunter in final weeks of presidency

    US President Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden stepping out of a bookstore while shopping in Nantucket, Massachusetts on November 29, 2024. Biden on Sunday issued an official pardon for his son Hunter, who is facing sentencing for two criminal cases related to tax evasion and the purchase of a firearm. (PHOTO: Mandel NGAN / AFP)
    US President Joe Biden has issued an official pardon for his son Hunter, who was facing sentencing for two criminal cases, despite assurances that he would not intervene in Hunter's legal troubles.

    "No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter's cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son — and that is wrong," the president, who will soon step down, said in a statement.

  • Man found with folding knife at St Joseph's Church assisting in police investigations

    Police investigations are ongoing into an incident at St Joseph's Church in Singapore. (PHOTO: Getty)
    Police investigations are ongoing into an incident where a man was found with a folding knife at St Joseph's Church in Singapore on Sunday (1 December).

    In a statement, police said, "On 1 December 2024 at about 12.35pm, the Police were alerted that a 36-year-old man was found with a folding knife in his pocket at St Joseph's Church along 620 Upper Bukit Timah Road. He was discovered by vigilant church security volunteers. Upon Police's arrival, the man was compliant and the folding knife was seized."

    The man is believed to be a handyman who attends services at the church regularly. "He purportedly forgot to keep the folding knife with his other tools after an earlier job. He is currently assisting police with investigations, which are ongoing," police added.

