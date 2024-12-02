Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2024 participant dies, man found with folding knife at church: Singapore live news

A Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2024 participant has unfortunately died after completing the race. More curated Singapore and international news updates on Yahoo Singapore.

A Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon race participant has died, said organisers on Sunday (1 December) evening. "After the completion of their race, the participant required and received immediate medical attention onsite before being transported to Singapore General Hospital," organisers said in a statement on the event Facebook page. More details on the incident at the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon here.

Police investigations are ongoing into an incident where a man was found with a folding knife at St Joseph's Church in Singapore on Sunday (1 December). The man, whom police said was compliant had handed over the knife when they arrived, is assisting in investigations. This incident comes after a priest was stabbed during Mass in early November.

