Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2024 participant dies, man found with folding knife at church: Singapore live news

Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon participant dies after completing race
A Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon race participant has died, said organisers on Sunday (1 December) evening.
"After the completion of their race, the participant required and received immediate medical attention onsite before being transported to Singapore General Hospital," organisers said in a statement on the event Facebook page. "Our condolences go out to the participant's family and friends, to whom we will continue to offer our support. We are grateful to the medical personnel who acted to provide immediate care to the participant."
This is the third death in the race's 23-year history. More details on the incident at the 2024 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon here.