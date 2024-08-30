Live

Swimmer Yip Pin Xiu wins Singapore's first gold in Paris Paralympic Games; Changi Airport great for red-eye flights: Singapore live news

Swimmer Yip Pin Xiu wins Singapore's first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympics. (PHOTO: Getty)
Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

First up, a huge congratulations to swimmer Yip Pin Xiu, who has won Singapore's first gold medal of the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Singapore also scores in a different kind of competition – it's ranked, in an entirely unofficial list, as one of the best airports to have a red-eye flight. Read on to find out why Changi Airport is great for tired travellers on nighttime flights.

  • Esther Au Yong

    Singapore is one of the best airports to have a red-eye flight. Why?

    A view of the control tower next to Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore. (PHOTO: REUTERS/Edgar Su)
    Singapore also scores in a different kind of competition – though entirely unofficial.

    A travel expert who says he flies 200,000 miles a year has listed Changi Airport as one of the best airports to have a red-eye flight.

    He is impressed by the array of food and lounges. "Singapore Changi Airport is always the leading G.O.A.T. of local food stalls," Ott said. "Some of the best local food is at the airport because famous places in Singapore set up locations there."

    Find out what else he's saying about Changi Airport and which other airports around the world made the list.

  • Esther Au Yong

    Swimmer Yip Pin Xiu defends paralympics title, wins Singapore's first Paris 2024 gold

    Gold medalist Singapore's Pin Xiu Yip (right) celebrates with silver medalist Mexico's Haidee Viviana Aceves Perez (left) on the podium of the women's 100m S2 backstroke swimming event during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games (PHOTO: Franck FIFE/AFP)
    Congratulations, Yip Pin Xiu!

    The swimmer has won Singapore's first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympics with her swim of 2:21.73 at the 100m backstroke S2 final. This is her third successive win of the event.

