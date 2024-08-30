Swimmer Yip Pin Xiu wins Singapore's first gold in Paris Paralympic Games; Changi Airport great for red-eye flights: Singapore live news

We feature a curated selection of some of the biggest, most important, and fascinating news that’s making waves online.

Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

First up, a huge congratulations to swimmer Yip Pin Xiu, who has won Singapore's first gold medal of the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Singapore also scores in a different kind of competition – it's ranked, in an entirely unofficial list, as one of the best airports to have a red-eye flight. Read on to find out why Changi Airport is great for tired travellers on nighttime flights.