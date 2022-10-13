Are Liverpool at the end of the road with this current squad?: Footballing Weekly

(From left) Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Joel Matip look dejected after conceding their second goal against Arsenal in their English Premier League clash. (PHOTO: Reuters/David Klein)

SINGAPORE — Have the trophy-winning Liverpool side of the past few years finally run their course?

Jurgen Klopp's team are mired in their worst start to the English Premier League (EPL) season since the German took over the reins in 2015.

Following a dispiriting 2-3 defeat by league leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (9 October), the Reds are stuck in 10th spot with only two wins from eight league matches, and are already 14 points off the Gunners.

Klopp has already written off Liverpool's title hopes this season, but what has really concerned fans is that Liverpool's slumping form may be permanent. They have an ageing squad, with the average age of their starting XI being the third-oldest in the league at 27 years and 342 days.

With their high-intensity "gegenpressing" style demanding a lot from their endurance, it is no wonder that it will eventually wear down the players. As the Arsenal defeat has shown, they did not have the legs to hold back the youthful Arsenal team as they wore them down to eventually seal the victory through Bukayo Saka's penalty.

If this is the end of the line for this Liverpool team, they will be be fondly remembered by Anfield die-hards after winning every available trophy at least once, including the 2019/20 EPL title, the 2019 Champions League and the 2022 League and FA Cups.

