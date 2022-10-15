Local football leagues hit crescendoes: Footballing Weekly

Albirex Niigata (Singapore) clinched their fifth Singapore Premier League title in seven years (left), while the Lion City Sailors (right) won the inaugural Deloitte's Women's Premier League. (PHOTOS: SPL/WPL)

SINGAPORE — This past week has seen major developments in Singapore's men's and women's football leagues.

In the Singapore Premier League (SPL), Albirex Niigata (Singapore) clinched their fifth title in seven seasons, after beating defending champions Lion City Sailors 4-2 at Jalan Besar Stadium on Friday (7 October).

The White Swans have an unassailable seven-point lead over the slumping Sailors with two rounds of matches left, and it is a testament to Albirex's perennial consistency that they are able to haul in their title rivals after falling behind by as many as seven points midway through the season.

Meanwhile, the inaugural Deloitte Women's Premier League (WPL) also came to a close after 12 rounds of matches, with the Lion City Sailors women's team clinching the title after going through the season unbeaten.

While the WPL is an encouraging restart for the often-dormant women's football scene in Singapore, there were issues concerning the poor state of Yishun Stadium, where the league matches were played. There were no dugouts, no live scoreboards, and even worse, no proper changing facilities for the players.

"Footballing Weekly" guest Ash Hashim (Futbolita) hopes that such issues can be resolved when the next season begins, in order to keep the players' enthusiasm going.

