Loh Kean Yew imperious in victory over Chinese rival at Malaysia Open

He takes just 39 minutes to beat Zhao Junpeng and advance into quarter-finals

Chia Han Keong
·Editor
·2-min read
Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew returns a shot at the Malaysia Open.
Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew in action at the Malaysia Open. (PHOTO: How Foo Yeen/Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — After a tough battle in his opening-round tie to start off the new year, Loh Kean Yew had an easier time in the second round of the Malaysian Open on Thursday (12 January).

The former world champion took just 39 minutes to dispatch his second straight Chinese opponent, beating world No.12 Zhao Junpeng 21-15, 21-8 to sweep into the quarter-finals at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

Following a hard-fought win against world No.20 Li Shifeng on Wednesday, Loh was imperious throughout his last-16 tie with Zhao as he seized control early in each game.

The world No.6 Singaporean held a 9-4 lead in the first game before Zhao fought back to tie the game at 14-all. However, Loh captured seven of the next eight points to claim the first game.

It was virtually a one-way traffic in the second game, as Loh opened up 8-2 and 14-8 leads to seal the match comfortably.

Loh will next face a Thai opponent in the quarter-finals, with Kantaphon Wangcharoen and Kunlavut Vitidsarn - who defeated Loh in last year's SEA Games gold medal match - facing each other for a spot in the last-eight.

The third seed's path to the final was made easier when second-seeded Malaysian Lee Zii Jia was bundled out of the Open by fast-rising Japanese star Kodai Naraoka, losing 21-13, 17-21, 19-21 in the opening round on Wednesday.

Another opponent which Loh had trouble beating, India's world No.10 Lakshya Sen, was also eliminated in the first round by his compatriot H.S. Prannoy.

Besides Loh, two doubles pairs remain in the Open - women's doubles duo Jin Yujia and Crystal Wong, and mixed doubles pair Terry Hee and Jessica Tan.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.

Yahoo Singapore Telegram
Yahoo Singapore Telegram

Latest stories

  • US flights grounded over system outage, snarling airports

    Aviation authorities were forced to temporarily ground all domestic flights across the United States on Wednesday due to a crucial alert system outage, triggering thousands of delays and cancellations.The Federal Aviation Administration said normal operations were being restored but the early morning halt created knock-on effects that snarled travel throughout the day.The grounding order was issued after the FAA identified an issue with the Notice to Air Missions system (NOTAM), which provides information to pilots about hazards, changes to airport facilities and information that can affect flights.The agency tweeted that it was still investigating the cause of the problem.But the outage spelled yet another hellish day for US travelers -- less than a month after a bad winter storm roiled the system."I just learned that my flight was delayed again," said Vince Hamilton, who was at Reagan National Airport near Washington seeking to travel to Chicago, and then on to St. Louis -- where, he said, "I have to catch a bus that I'm probably going to miss."The nationwide halt was believed to be the first such stop order since the attacks of 9/11, according to aviation experts cited in US media. The FAA did not respond to queries seeking confirmation.Near 2145 GMT, more than 1,300 flights within, into or out of the United States had been canceled, with more than 9,000 suffering delays, according to flight tracking website Flight Aware.The difficulties sparked fresh criticism on Capitol Hill and throughout Washington of the FAA, which has had no confirmed administrator since March.- Cause unknown -The FAA reported the problem on Twitter at 6:29 am EST (1129 GMT), saying it was working to restore the NOTAM system, before announcing 50 minutes later that it ordered a pause on all domestic departures until 9:00 am.Flying experts say the system in question contains a range of highly relevant details, such as a closed runway, to less significant matters, like the presence of a crane somewhere in or near the airport.About 30 minutes after the FAA lifted the stop order, a screen at Reagan National Airport was overwhelmingly red with flight delays and just a handful of departures."Customers may continue to see some delays and cancellations as we work to restore our schedule," United Airlines said shortly after the stop order was lifted, adding it would refund customers who no longer wished to travel.Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on MSNBC that there was no evidence of a "nefarious" cause to the attack -- but that it could not yet be ruled out.&nbsp;Noting that the FAA systems have backup, Buttigieg said the inquiry would look at "why with all that redundancy it still rose to the level where that there had to be a ground stop lasting about an hour and a half, and all the delays we saw."White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a briefing that the halt was out of "an abundance of caution" due to safety risks.Senator Maria Cantwell, the Democratic Chair of the Senate Commerce Committee, also vowed to shed light on the incident."We will be looking into what caused this outage and how redundancy plays a role in preventing future outages. The public needs a resilient air transportation system," Cantwell said.Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas said the "completely unacceptable" outage "highlights why the public needs a competent, proven leader with substantive aviation experience leading the FAA."The White House last week renominated Phillip Washington as chief of the aviation safety regulator, replacing former head Stephen Dickson, who left office on March 31.Washington was originally nominated in July, but the Senate did not schedule a confirmation hearing, with some lawmakers questioning his lack of background in aviation.Washington served as head of Denver International Airport in 2021 after a long US Army career followed by other non-aviation transportation posts.&nbsp;Travel industry officials said Wednesday's crisis points to key vulnerabilities in US infrastructure."Today's FAA catastrophic system failure is a clear sign that America's transportation network desperately needs significant upgrades," said US Travel Association President Geoff Freeman.The halt comes in the wake of a large-scale aviation meltdown in the United States over the Christmas holiday, as a storm brought unseasonably cold temperatures and travel chaos to the majority of the country.Hard-hit Southwest Airlines canceled more than 15,000 flights over eight days after what it said was a breakdown in its scheduling systems. That mishap is also expected to be spotlighted in congressional hearings.bur-jmb/ec

  • Alpine tourists ski amid brown hillsides

    Brown hillsides and slivers of snow -- a common sight across Europe's Alps, and a far cry from the winter wonderland tourists had banked on. While some snow started to fall again early this week, Europe has seen "extreme" warm winter weather in recent days, experts say, with 2023 already posting record January temperatures across the region. From Austria to France, Italy and Switzerland, slopes have melted away -- with temperatures too high even to make artificial snow. Many lower-lying resorts have had to close, while others are offering reduced services. "In the last days it's not been cold or wintery... so winter holidaymakers probably don't really feel like skiing," Nazar Nydza, managing director of the Semmering Hirschenkogel Bergbahnen told AFP. - 'Anxiety' - Until Monday, it had not snowed for weeks in Semmering, and temperatures had not dropped below minus three degrees Celsius (27 degrees Fahrenheit) in days, meaning it has not been economically viable to make artificial snow, according to Nydza. About a third of the slopes were closed in the small resort, which still held a World Cup race at the end of December and lies less than 100 kilometres (60 miles) south of Vienna. "It's a shame. It would have been nice to come to Austria in the middle of winter and see it all snowy," said Gregor Macara, 34, a climate scientist from New Zealand who was visiting a friend. Further west, in Switzerland's Leysin, near the border with France, student Alexis Boteron, 19, said that with artificial snow, "it's not the best conditions for skiing". But he said it is "always a pleasure, we're with our friends, we have fun." Many expressed worries about the ever hotter temperatures and lack of snow. Jean-Marc Gross, a hiker from Lausanne, said he felt "a little bit of anxiety about... what is happening to our climate and the future." - Fatal accidents - Besides the lack of snow in Austria, an increase in the number of deadly ski accidents has also made headlines. So far this season 13 people have died in ski accidents, compared to a 10-year average of seven for the same period, the Austrian Alpine Safety Board said in a statement last week. Though investigations are ongoing, some have said the lack of natural snow is making conditions tougher. Amid such negative headlines, ski resorts and tourism officials across the Alpine regions are putting on a brave face after two years of coronavirus-related restrictions. They say the final visitor numbers at the end of the season will matter -- so if it snows again, numbers could still be positive. "The pre-season (before the holidays) was better than expected that means people want to ski, people want to come back and do winter holidays," said Walter Veit, president of the Austrian Hotelier Association, which represents mostly high-end hotels. - Yoga instead of skiing - Some ski stations have already moved to offer alternative activities, seeking to make up for the lack of snow. The Swiss resort of Flumserberg, near Zurich, where just around a third of the length of slopes were open late last week, has organised special offers, including dance and yoga courses for those holding ski passes. Torgon, a small family resort in the Valais Alps between 1,200 and 1,900 metres (3,900 and 6,200 feet) above sea level, has had to close for skiing, and hiking has taken its place on the slopes. Anna Reiner, visiting from Zurich, said it was "worrying when you always have temperatures getting higher and higher". "Of course I'm sad, I like to ski, but what can we do?" "Today we went hiking, which was fun, but it's not the same," she said. burs-jza/kym/lcm

  • Uganda declares end to deadly Ebola outbreak

    Uganda on Wednesday declared an end to an Ebola virus outbreak that emerged almost four months ago and claimed the lives of 55 people.It said Uganda's outbreak was caused by the Sudan Ebola virus, one of six species of the Ebola virus for which no vaccines have yet been approved. bur-txw/jmm

  • Benin's famed Voodoo festival draws back Afro-descendants

    Every year in Benin, locals celebrate a festival in tribute to the deities of Voodoo, the indigenous religion worshipping natural spirits and revering their ancestors.

  • Dota 2: Chinese DPC Div I team Knights accused of using vision hack in pro games

    The Chinese Dota 2 team has been accused of using vision hacks to cheat in the Chinese Dota Pro Circuit's Division I league.

  • China halts short-term visas for S. Koreans, Japanese over Covid travel curbs

    China suspended issuing short-term visas to South Koreans and Japanese on Tuesday, its embassies in Seoul and Tokyo said, in apparent retaliation for restrictions imposed on Chinese travellers over Covid concerns.

  • Fans targeting Djokovic risk being kicked out of Australian Open

    Australian Open spectators were warned on Wednesday that they risk being ejected if they target nine-time champion Novak Djokovic.

  • Expect yearly Covid-19 jabs in Singapore: Health Minister

    Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in Parliament on Monday that Covid-19 vaccinations will be part of the “new normal” in Singapore and will be encouraged every year – like the flu jab. His statement was made to address concerns regarding the global Covid-19 situation and the reopening of China on Sunday. Hundreds of thousands…

  • Single mother found dead after gaming friends notice her offline for 48 hours

    Her friend from the game Evony: The King's Return had contacted Scottish authorities after noticing that she had not logged in.

  • Indian shares end lower; CPI data in focus

    Indian shares finished a choppy session lower on Wednesday, as traders awaited domestic and U.S. inflation data later this week for cues on central banks' interest rate-hike plans. The Nifty 50 index was down 0.1% at 17,895.70 at close, while the S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.02% to 60,105.50.

  • Cardinal George Pell, divisive Church leader, dies aged 81

    Cardinal George Pell, a giant of the Catholic Church who was convicted and later cleared of sexual abuse in Australia, has died in Rome aged 81, a church official confirmed Wednesday.From humble beginnings in regional Australia, Pell climbed the ranks to become one of Pope Francis's most trusted advisers inside the Vatican.He was also the highest-ranking Catholic to be imprisoned for child sexual abuse, before his convictions were quashed on appeal.&nbsp;While supporters praised Pell on Wednesday as a modern-day "saint", victims of Church abuse said his death dredged up painful memories.&nbsp;Archbishop of Sydney Anthony Fisher confirmed Pell died in Rome in the early hours of Wednesday.&nbsp;Former conservative Australian prime minister Tony Abbott said Pell's name had been tainted by a "monstrous allegation".&nbsp;"His incarceration on charges that the High Court ultimately scathingly dismissed was a modern form of crucifixion," Abbott said Wednesday.&nbsp;"He strikes me as a saint for our times."But Donald McLeish, from the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, said Pell embodied the Church's neglect of sexual abuse victims.&nbsp;"His name is known (by) survivors across the world," he told AFP.&nbsp;"Not just for his inaction, but the coldness that he put towards victims and survivors."Pell's body will be returned to Australia and buried in the crypt of St Mary's Cathedral in Sydney, church officials said.Australian lawyers, meanwhile, confirmed Wednesday that they would plough ahead with a civil case listing Pell as a co-defendant.&nbsp;The case had been brought by the father of a former altar boy who alleged he was sexually abused by Pell.&nbsp;"The claim will continue against the church and whatever estate Pell has left behind," Shine Lawyers said in a statement.&nbsp;Pell died of heart complications related to a hip surgery he had undergone in a Rome hospital on Tuesday, according to the Vatican's official news website.&nbsp;- 12 months in prison -In 2014, Pell was tasked with rooting out church corruption as the head of the Secretariat for the Economy.&nbsp;&nbsp;He was widely seen at the time as the right-hand man of Pope Francis and the third most powerful figure in the church.&nbsp;Pell voluntarily returned to Australia in 2017, where he was accused of molesting two 13-year-old choirboys in the 1990s -- charges he strenuously denied until his death.&nbsp;"What a load of absolute, disgraceful rubbish," Pell said in a 2016 police interview.&nbsp;The first trial ended in a hung jury, but a second trial found Pell guilty.In 2019, he was sentenced to six years in prison and registered as a sex offender.&nbsp;He spent 12 months in Barwon Prison near Melbourne before the Australian High Court quashed his convictions on appeal -- opening the door for his return to Rome in late 2020.Pell was embraced by the Church despite the scandal and&nbsp;was received by the&nbsp;Pope inside the Apostolic Palace in October 2020.&nbsp;He was among those in attendance at the funeral of Pope Benedict XVI at St Peter's Square last week.&nbsp;Archbishop of Perth Timothy Costelloe said Pell's "many strengths were widely recognised" and his impact on the Church would "continue to be felt for many years".&nbsp;- Criticised by inquiry -Although cleared by the courts, a separate government inquiry criticised Pell's indifference to sexual abuse claims inside Australia's Catholic Church."By 1973, Cardinal Pell was not only conscious of child sexual abuse by clergy but ... he also had considered measures of avoiding situations which might provoke gossip about it," a Royal Commission concluded in 2020.&nbsp;Born in the regional town of Ballarat in the state of Victoria, Pell climbed higher in the Catholic Church than any other Australian before him.sft/djw/cwl

  • Indonesia struck by 7.6-magnitude earthquake

    Tremors felt in several areas, including northern Australia

  • WHO seeks more China Covid data, praises US 'transparency'

    The WHO reiterated Wednesday the need for China to share more data on its explosive Covid outbreak, while praising Washington's "radical transparency" in its efforts to battle a new sub-variant.The World Health Organization has repeatedly voiced concern that China's official statistics are not showing the true impact of its current surge in Covid cases."WHO still believes that deaths are heavily underreported from China," its emergencies director Michael Ryan told reporters.He blamed Beijing's narrow definition of what constitutes a Covid death, and also pointed to "the need for doctors in the public health system to be encouraged to report these cases, and not discouraged."In contrast, he hailed the cooperation of authorities in the United States, where the new Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.5 is spreading rapidly."There's been radical transparency on behalf of the United States in terms of engaging with the WHO regarding the data and the impact of that data," he said.Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead on Covid, said Washington had supplied virtually all the data available so far on XBB.1.5, the most transmissible form of Covid so far.The sub variant, detected in 38 countries, clearly has a "growth advantage" over other forms of the virus, she told reporters. It is also believed to be better at dodging immunity protections from prior infection or vaccines."We don't yet have data on severity," she added.- World 'cannot close its eyes' -In China, meanwhile, Ryan warned that despite increased collaboration, "we still do not have adequate information to make a full comprehensive risk assessment."China abruptly dropped its "zero-Covid" approach last month after three years of enforcing some of the harshest anti-pandemic restrictions in the world. That unleashed a wave of infections that has packed hospitals and overwhelmed crematoriums.But according to official figures, only 37 Covid-related deaths have been recorded in China since last month out of a population of 1.4 billion.Faced with such discrepancies, the agency has expressed sympathies with countries that have opted to demand Covid tests from travellers from China."In the absence of data, countries have made a decision to take a precautionary approach and (WHO has) said that that is understandable in the circumstances," Ryan said.Chinese officials however do not appear keen on changing their methodology."I don't think it is necessary to look into the cause of death for every case at present," epidemiologist Liang Wannian, head of a government-appointed expert panel, told journalists Wednesday."The key task during the pandemic should be treatment."The UN health agency also expressed concern that China, but also many other countries, were not focusing enough on the testing and sequencing needed to help detect possible new variants of the virus.Since the peak of the Omicron wave last year, "the number of sequences being shared has dropped by more than 90 percent, and the number of countries sharing sequences has fallen by a third," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.Yet as Covid had continued to kill between 10,000 and 14,000 people each week, since September, he said "the world cannot close its eyes and hope this virus will go away."It won't."nl/vog/jj

  • Kohli ton powers India to big ODI win over Sri Lanka

    Virat Kohli smashed a brilliant attacking century to set up a convincing 67-run win for India in the opening one-day international against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

  • Lawyers for jailed Hong Kong publisher Jimmy Lai ask Rishi Sunak for urgent meeting

    Downing Street says minister for Asia Anne-Marie Trevelyan has met with representatives of the Hong Kong media mogul and activist

  • Key points from Prince Harry's memoir

    Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" officially went on sale on Tuesday. Here are some notable details:

  • Singapore housing officer who followed 11-year-old into home and sexually assaulted her sentenced to jail

    He had taken a photo of her and her younger brother at a playground and followed them all the way into their home prior.

  • Kyiv asks for long-range missiles and tanks to win the war in 2023

    Ukraine will be able to win the war in 2023 if it receives more Western weapons, particularly long-range missiles and heavy tanks, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak told AFP Wednesday. "Only missiles with a range of more than 100 kilometres (60 miles) will allow us to significantly accelerate the de-occupation of our territories," he told AFP in an interview.

  • YouTubers who ascended Kuala Lumpur’s Merdeka 118 skyscraper detained and charged

    Building owners PNB Merdeka Ventures say the incident took place on 1 May 2022

  • League of Legends MSI and Worlds 2023 are finally getting double-elimination, more BO5's

    Riot also announced the location for both tournaments, with London and South Korea hosting the MSI and Worlds 2023 respectively.