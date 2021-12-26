Loh Kean Yew, Yip Pin Xiu, Shayna Ng, Aloysius Yapp enjoy open-top bus parade

Chia Han Keong
·Editor
·2-min read
Top Singapore athletes (from left) Aloysius Yapp, Loh Kean Yew, Shayna Ng and Yip Pin Xiu during the celebratory open-top bus parade organised by the Singapore Sports Institute. (PHOTO: Sport Singapore)
SINGAPORE — Four of Singapore's top athletes of the year went on a celebratory parade atop an open-top bus on Sunday (26 December), from the Singapore Sport Hub to Marina Bay Sands, Chinatown and Orchard Road.

The quartet had reached the pinnacles of their respective sports this year: Loh Kean Yew became the badminton world champion last week; Shayna Ng clinched the IBF Super World Championships title last month; Aloysius Yapp rose to become the world No.1 pool player in October; and Yip Pin Xiu clinched two Paralympic swimming golds in Tokyo in September.

Fans waved at the athletes as the bus weaved its way along downtown Singapore.

Top Singapore athletes Loh Kean Yew, Shayna Ng, Aloysius Yapp and Yip Pin Xiu during their celebratory open-top bus parade. (PHOTO: Sport Singapore)
Singapore athletes (from front) Shayna Ng, Loh Kean Yew and Aloysius Yapp wave at their supporters amid their celebratory open-top bus parade. (PHOTO: Sport Singapore)
Top Singapore athletes of the year - (from left) Aloysius Yapp, Loh Kean Yew, Shayna Ng and Yip Pin Xiu - atop their open-top bus parade as it passes the Singapore Sports Hub. (PHOTO: Sport Singapore)
Loh later put up a Facebook post thanking the fans for their support. He wrote,"Honoured to join my fellow Team Singapore teammates Yip Pin Xiu, Shayna Ng and Aloysius Yapp - three outstanding athletes with very impressive credentials in today’s celebrations. A big (wave) to all who came out to say hi! 

"Rain or shine, thank you all for being here for us. Thank you, Singapore."

The celebratory parade was arranged by the Singapore Sports Institute, in collaboration with Cuesports Singapore, Singapore Badminton Association, Singapore Bowling Federation and Singapore Disability Sports Council, to recognise the quartet's achievements.

