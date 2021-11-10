Lorry driver charged for causing death of woman who was going home to celebrate son's O-levels results

(PHOTO: Singapore Uncensored)

SINGAPORE — A lorry driver accused of hitting and killing a woman whose organs were later donated to five others was charged in court on Wednesday (10 November).

Gan Lian Min, 69, was said to have driven without due care and attention on 12 January this year at about 8.31pm, when he caused the collision along the non-signalised T-junction of Yung Kuang Road and Yuan Ching Road in Jurong.

Gan is accused of failing to keep a proper lookout while making a right turn, resulting in a collision with pedestrian Or Cheng Kim, 52, who was walking across the road ahead of his lorry.

Gan is said to have caused the death of Or through his actions. The Singaporean was given one charge under the Road Traffic Act.

He is represented by lawyer Clarence Lun from Fervent Chambers, who asked for time to review CCTV footage of the incident. He told Yahoo News Singapore that his client will be pleading guilty to the charge.

The case will be mentioned again on 15 December. If convicted, Gan may be jailed up to three years, or fined up to $10,000, or both.

According to media reports, Or was on the way home to celebrate her son's O-levels exam results with her family when the accident occurred. The pre-school teacher's assistant was critically injured and died two days later.

The family then decided to donate Or's organs, including her kidneys, liver and corneas.

Her son Ng Song Ching, aged 17 at the time, said that his mother was a generous person who liked to help others, and donating the organs would have been what she wanted, according to The New Paper.

Or was also a a freelance balloon sculptor who provided services to schools and private celebrations. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong offered his condolences in a letter to the family, saying that he had met Or twice when she helped build balloon walls for private events in 2018 and 2019.

