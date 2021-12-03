M Ravi ordered by Law Society to stop practising law due to his lengthy MC

Lawyer M Ravi. (PHOTO: Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — Lawyer Ravi Madasamy, better known as M Ravi, was ordered by the Law Society of Singapore (Lawsoc) to stop practising law due to a “lengthy” medical certificate issued to him by his attending psychiatrist.

The Lawsoc’s Council has received information from the psychiatrist that Ravi had been issued a medical certificate from 2 December 2021 to 13 January 2022, a statement by Lawsoc said on Friday (3 December).

Ravi was issued a conditional practising certificate with one condition stating that he has to stop practising if his attending psychiatrist were to prescribe at least three days of medical leave within a 14-day period.

Senior Counsel Gregory Vijayendran, President of Lawsoc, said that the move to stop Ravi from practising law is a “vital safeguard” to protect the interests of the public, the legal profession, and the administration of justice.

“We wish Mr M Ravi a full and speedy recuperation during his prolonged medical leave. We also urge him to use this respite as a time for reflection,” Vijayendran said.

​​In 2006, Ravi was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, an illness characterised by extreme mood swings. He was suspended from practising law by the High Court in 2015 due to his condition, but his practising certificate was restored four years later.

In January 2018, he was handed a Mandatory Treatment Order for 18 months after causing hurt to two lawyers and trespassing into the premises of law firm Eugene Thuraisingam LLP.

The statement by Lawsoc comes after 13 former and current SBS Transit bus drivers who have taken their employer to court discharged Ravi as their lawyer last week, following what they described as his embarrassing behaviour in court. The bus drivers later announced that they had engaged lawyer and opposition politician Lim Tean as Ravi's replacement.

