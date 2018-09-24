macOS Mojave: A sweet, small, surgical upgrade

As though we needed any more evidence that the world has gone mobile, the pace of innovation in Apple’s (AAPL) two major product lines—Macs and iPhones—has grown wildly lopsided. The company is pumping far more resources and effort into phones than traditional computers.

But that’s not to say that Apple has abandoned the Mac. Apple updates its three main models (MacBooks, Mac Pro, iMac) every few years, and updates the Mac’s system software annually.

Today, this year’s new Mac software suite, called macOS Mojave, became available; you can download it right now. The changes are either “thoughtful and strategic” or “ridiculously minor,” depending on your antipathy toward Apple products.

Herewith: A list of what’s new, with a letter grade for how good it is.

Dark Mode

Dark Mode is a dark-gray color scheme; you’re offered the chance to turn it on during the installation process, and you can turn it on and off at will in System Preferences -> General. Once you turn it on, most of Apple’s built-in apps—Finder, Mail, Calendar, Messages, iTunes, Notes, Xcode, and so on—match that white-on-black appearance.

Four Mojave features on display: Dark Mode; desktop stacks (right); time-lapse wallpaper; and Gallery view. More

It’s a stretch to say that Dark Mode contributes to productivity in any way. Maybe you could argue that it blasts less obnoxious light from the screen to your sleeping partner when you’re working in bed.

Mainly, Dark Mode is just cool-looking.

Greatness: B

Time-lapse Wallpaper

Mojave comes with two new wallpaper options whose lighting changes through the day, according to the way the sun would hit it in the real world. One shows a Mojave desert scene; the other is a much less busy color gradient that suggests the sky: Sky blue during the day, fading to a deep midnight blue at night (shown in the illustration above). I kinda love that one.

But come on…only two?

The lighting of this landscape wallpaper changes through the day. More

Greatness: A–

Desktop Stacks

There’s now something called Desktop stacks, which you turn on or off using the View -> Use Stacks command. It’s designed for people who leave their desktops strewn with icons. When you turn on stacks, your desktop icons auto-clump into related piles, auto-sorted by date created, date last opened, date modified, tag, or kind (for example, Documents and Images). Each icon auto-expands when you click it. Why should your real-world desktop be the only one with piles of stuff?

“Desktop stacks” are little piles of related icons (right) that make your messy desktop (left) neater. More

When you get right down to it, this invention isn’t really so different from the stacks feature on the Dock that the Mac has had for years, or even from regular desktop folders. But it’s all about the details, right? Because these stacks are created automatically, they really do create more order on your screen without costing you any effort or time.

