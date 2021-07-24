Maharashtra Reports 224 New Covid-19 Deaths, 6,269 Cases

·2-min read

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 6,269 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 224 fatalities, taking the tally to 62,58,079 and the toll to 1,31,429, a health department official said. A total of 7,332 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 60,29,817, leaving the state with 93,479 active cases. Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 96.35 per cent whereas the fatality rate is 2.1 per cent, the official said.

Parbhani city in the Marathwada region did not record any new coronavirus infection for the third day in a row, he said. Mumbai saw 410 new cases and 9 deaths due to COVID-19, taking the tally to 7,33,754 and the toll to 15,827, the official said.

A total of 1,100 new COVID-19 cases and 86 fatalities were reported in the wider Mumbai region comprising the city and satellite towns, taking the overall count of infections to 16,33,449 and the number of fatalities to 34,051. Rural parts of Raigad district reported 53 deaths, the official said. Nashik division added 836 cases and 13 deaths of which 617 cases were from Ahmednagar district, he said.

Pune division reported 2,107 fresh COVID-19 cases and 70 deaths, of which 30 occurred in Pimpri Chinchwad city and 18 in Satara. Kolhapur division's caseload increased by 1,875 while 36 patients succumbed to the viral infection. Of the 36 deaths, 12 occurred from rural parts of the Sangli district, he said. Aurangabad division saw 47 new infections and five deaths while Latur division added 258 cases and five fatalities, the official said.

Akola division reported 21 new cases and eight deaths while Nagpur division saw 25 infections and one death, he said. With 1,90,088 new tests in the past 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra reached 4,66,44,448, the official added.

A total of 5,27,254 people are in home quarantine in Maharashtra while 3,621 people remain admitted in institutional quarantine, the official said. Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 62,58,079, new cases 6,269, total deaths 1,31,429, total recoveries 60,29,817, active cases 93,479, tests conducted so far 4,66,44,448.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • AstraZeneca searching for vaccines for virus-hit Southeast Asia

    Drugmaker AstraZeneca said Saturday it was scouring its supply chain to find more doses of its Covid-19 vaccine for Southeast Asia, which is facing its most serious outbreak yet of the virus.

  • Topless Tongan faces ripped rival at Olympic opener

    Tonga's Pita Taufatofua was feeling the love on Saturday after oiling up to cause an online sensation at a third straight Olympic opening ceremony, but this time he was challenged by an equally ripped rower from Vanuatu.

  • Electric vehicles double market share in Europe: manufacturers

    Electric vehicles more than doubled their share of new car sales in Europe in the second quarter, with hybrids also making gains, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) said Friday.

  • Myanmar rebel group says received Covid jabs from China

    China has supplied over 10,000 Covid vaccines to a Myanmar rebel group operating near its southern border, its spokesman said Saturday, as Beijing seeks to halt the influx of cases from the coup-wracked country.

  • Philippines orders children back indoors amid fears of virus surge

    The Philippines sent millions of children back into lockdown Friday as hospitals prepared for a surge in coronavirus cases fuelled by the highly contagious Delta variant ravaging neighbouring countries.

  • Badminton's comeback king Momota ready for Olympic debut

    Banned from the Rio Games for gambling and almost forced to retire last year after a car crash -- Japanese badminton star Kento Momota is finally ready for his Olympic debut.

  • India rescuers hunt for survivors as monsoon toll hits 115

    Rescuers in India waded through knee-deep mud and debris Saturday in a grim search for survivors as the death toll from heavy monsoon rains climbed to 115, with nearly 150,000 others evacuated.

  • Manchester United sign Sancho on five-year deal from Dortmund

    Manchester United have signed England winger Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, the Premier League club announced Friday.No fee for the five-year contract was disclosed but British media reports said Sancho had moved from Germany in a deal worth 73 million ($100 million) -- which would make him the second-most expensive English player of all time behind new United team-mate Harry Maguire.

  • China's Xi makes rare trip to Tibet: state media

    President Xi Jinping is on a rare trip to China's politically sensitive region of Tibet, state media reported Friday, the first such visit by the country's top leader in more than three decades.

  • One of the world’s biggest investors is reducing bond holdings

    Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC is planning to cut its holdings of bonds as it prepares for a long-term future with “significantly” lower returns amid geopolitical uncertainty and rising yields.

  • Modi rival demands India inquiry into Pegasus claims

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's main political rival Rahul Gandhi on Friday demanded an inquiry into the Pegasus spyware scandal, accusing the government of "treason".

  • Villagers flee fresh floods in central China as typhoon approaches

    Villagers were evacuated over makeshift bridges Friday as floods submerged swathes of central China following a historic deluge that claimed at least 56 lives -- while an approaching typhoon threatened to dump more rain on the stricken area.

  • Singapore restaurant owners vent frustration as dine-in shutters

    Some of Singapore’s top chefs are fed up with the government’s on-again, off-again measures to stop the spread of Covid-19, which include a temporary shutdown of in-person dining.

  • China's Didi facing record fine, weeks after US listing: report

    Chinese regulators could hit ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing with a more severe punishment than Alibaba's record fine, just weeks after its contentious New York initial public offering, a report said.

  • Sydney outbreak a 'national emergency' as cases spike

    Sydney's fast-growing coronavirus outbreak has become a "national emergency," state leaders said Friday, as Australia's largest city reported another record number of new infections.

  • US, Russia to hold new talks to encourage stability

    The United States and Russia will hold high-level talks next week in the second bid in as many months to encourage stability in the tense relationship, officials said Friday.

  • Travel Insurance Promotions and Discounts (July 2021)

    Looking for travel insurance? Save more with these promo codes and discounts from insurers such as FWD, MSIG, AXA, and more! To find out if your travel insurance covers COVID-19, read this article for the latest updates. No matter your travel itinerary, travel insurance is […] The post Travel Insurance Promotions and Discounts (July 2021) appeared first on SingSaver Blog - We Compare, You Save.

  • Home Insurance Promotions And Discounts To Protect Your Home (July 2021)

    Owner-occupiers, landlords and tenants, a heads up: These are some of the hottest home insurance promotions in the house right now. Are you an owner-occupier, landlord, or tenant? Regardless which one you are, you will benefit from home insurance. As we’ve discussed in our comprehensive […] The post Home Insurance Promotions And Discounts To Protect Your Home (July 2021) appeared first on SingSaver Blog - We Compare, You Save.

  • Is It Too Late to Invest in Singapore Dividend Stocks?

    Investors have witnessed a swift rebound in the market since March last year. Is it too late to grab some solid dividend-paying stocks? The post Is It Too Late to Invest in Singapore Dividend Stocks? appeared first on The Smart Investor.

  • China's Tencent ordered to give up exclusive music rights in antitrust crackdown

    Chinese tech giant Tencent must relinquish its exclusive music label rights, the market regulator said Saturday, after finding that the firm had violated antitrust laws.