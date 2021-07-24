Maharashtra Reports 224 New Covid-19 Deaths, 6,269 Cases

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 6,269 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 224 fatalities, taking the tally to 62,58,079 and the toll to 1,31,429, a health department official said. A total of 7,332 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 60,29,817, leaving the state with 93,479 active cases. Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 96.35 per cent whereas the fatality rate is 2.1 per cent, the official said.

Parbhani city in the Marathwada region did not record any new coronavirus infection for the third day in a row, he said. Mumbai saw 410 new cases and 9 deaths due to COVID-19, taking the tally to 7,33,754 and the toll to 15,827, the official said.

A total of 1,100 new COVID-19 cases and 86 fatalities were reported in the wider Mumbai region comprising the city and satellite towns, taking the overall count of infections to 16,33,449 and the number of fatalities to 34,051. Rural parts of Raigad district reported 53 deaths, the official said. Nashik division added 836 cases and 13 deaths of which 617 cases were from Ahmednagar district, he said.

Pune division reported 2,107 fresh COVID-19 cases and 70 deaths, of which 30 occurred in Pimpri Chinchwad city and 18 in Satara. Kolhapur division's caseload increased by 1,875 while 36 patients succumbed to the viral infection. Of the 36 deaths, 12 occurred from rural parts of the Sangli district, he said. Aurangabad division saw 47 new infections and five deaths while Latur division added 258 cases and five fatalities, the official said.

Akola division reported 21 new cases and eight deaths while Nagpur division saw 25 infections and one death, he said. With 1,90,088 new tests in the past 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra reached 4,66,44,448, the official added.

A total of 5,27,254 people are in home quarantine in Maharashtra while 3,621 people remain admitted in institutional quarantine, the official said. Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 62,58,079, new cases 6,269, total deaths 1,31,429, total recoveries 60,29,817, active cases 93,479, tests conducted so far 4,66,44,448.

