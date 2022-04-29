Maid to be charged with murder after man, 73, found dead in Bishan

Handcuffs. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — A 49-year-old maid will be charged for her alleged involvement in the murder of a 73-year-old man.

Police were alerted at 8.50pm on Thursday (28 April) to a case of death at a residential unit at Bishan Street 23, according to a report by CNA.

The police found the man lying motionless inside the unit upon their arrival. The man was later pronounced dead by paramedics.

The maid, who was employed by the man’s household, was then arrested.

She will be charged with murder on Saturday. Any person who is convicted of murder could face the death penalty.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore