Singapore's State Courts seen on 21 April 2020. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — A maid accused of filming her elderly employer while bathing him, and then distributing the intimate recordings to others and uploading it on social media, was charged in court on Thursday (14 October).

Nurhalisah, an Indonesian who goes by one name, was handed 12 charges in total.

Seven of the charges are for filming the man with her handphone while bathing him, while the remaining are for distributing intimate recordings. Four of these involve Nurhalisah allegedly sending the video via WhatsApp to another person, while one states that she allegedly uploaded the video onto social media platform TikTok.

According to the charges, the 33-year-old allegedly filmed the man on seven occasions from January to February last year, on 7 December last year, and on 1 January this year. All the incidents were allegedly committed in a flat in the northeast of Singapore.

There is a gag order on the identity of the alleged victim.

The 33-year-old domestic helper is also accused of uploading an illicit video of the man onto TikTok on 1 January this year, and sending the videos to others via WhatsApp on four occasions in February and March last year.

Appearing in person, the maid said that she did not remember the date of the distribution. She stated that she distributed the video only once, not four times.

The maid, who said that she is currently staying at accommodations provided by a maid agency, added that she intended to seek legal aid.

The SPF received a police report about Nurhalisah on 3 January.

Nurhalisah is due to return to court on 27 October.

If convicted of committing voyeurism against a vulnerable victim, Nurhalisah may be jailed up to two years, and/or fined, or any combination of such punishments.

The offence of distributing intimate recordings of a vulnerable victim carries an imprisonment term which may extend to five years, or fine, or caning, or any combination of such punishments.

