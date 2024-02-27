A maid, who is suspected of using TikTok to promote an unlicensed moneylending service, will be charged in court on 28 Feb. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — A 43-year-old maid suspected of using TikTok to assist unlicensed moneylenders in promoting and advertising their illegal businesses will be charged in court on Wednesday (28 Feb).

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department identified her after investigating over 10 reports between June and August 2023 regarding her TikTok account, the police said on Tuesday (27 Feb). The foreign domestic worker's nationality was not stated in the police media release.

The police said that individuals associated with loan sharks will face the full brunt of the law, regardless of their involvement.

If found guilty of carrying on or assisting unlicensed moneylending, first-time offenders could face up to four years in jail, fines ranging from $30,000 to $300,000, and up to six strokes of the cane.

Furthermore, migrant workers who have assisted or borrowed money from illegal moneylenders may face repatriation and be barred from working in Singapore.

Police working with Manpower Ministry, others to educate migrant workers

The police have been working with the Ministry of Manpower and other non-governmental organisations to educate migrant workers about the "severe consequences of getting involved in unlicensed moneylending activities".

Employers of foreign domestic workers can help to remind them to stay away from unlicensed moneylenders and refrain from any involvement with them.

The public can call to report any suspicions or knowledge of loan shark activities to the police at 999 or the X-Ah-Long hotline at 1800-924-5664.

