Man, 22, arrested for uploading obscene materials to OnlyFans

SINGAPORE — A 22-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (29 December) for uploading obscene materials on OnlyFans, an online subscription-based content platform.

In a media release on Wednesday, police said they received a report on 4 September, claiming that the man had uploaded images and videos of his private parts to his OnlyFans account.

They seized his account on 11 October, and served him an order under Section 39(1)(d)(i) of the Criminal Procedure Code not to access it. The man was also warned that a breach of the order would amount to a criminal offence.

Despite the warning, the man allegedly wrote in to OnlyFans administrators, claiming that his account was not secured. A password reset was done, allowing the man to regain access to the account, and he allegedly continued to upload more obscene materials using the account and another secondary account.

On 1 November, the man was served a fresh order not to access both OnlyFans accounts. Police are presently conducting further investigations into possible fresh offences, including a further breach of this order.

For allegedly failing to comply with the order not to access his OnlyFans account, the man will be charged on Thursday under Section 39(3)(b) of the Criminal Procedure Code, which carries a jail term of up to six months and/or a fine not exceeding $5,000.

For allegedly transmitting obscene material electronically via the two OnlyFans accounts, the man will be charged under Section 292(1)(a) of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to three months and/or a fine.

Police stressed that it is illegal under the Penal Code to transmit any obscene materials by electronic means. It is also against the law to take part in or receive profits from any business where obscene materials are transmitted by electronic means or to advertise the sale of obscene materials.

OnlyFans claims to have more than 50 million registered users worldwide and more than one million content creators, with a monthly subscription costing from US$4.99-49.99 (S$6.76-67.69). It is often used by sex workers and performers, but is also utilised by chefs, fitness trainers and musicians.

A quick search revealed that there are dozens of OnlyFans content creators based in Singapore.

