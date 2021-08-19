Man who kept 25 chickens in flat fined for operating unlicensed farm

Wan Ting Koh
·Senior Reporter
·2-min read
Woo with his
Woo with his "mini Cochins", Coco (left) and Kiki. (Yahoo News Singapore file photo)

SINGAPORE — A man who kept 25 chickens kept in his HDB flat was fined $2,000 for maintaining a farm without a license.

Eric Woo Yoke Meng had run a poultry-keeping club known as “Fowl Mouthed Family” and had kept numerous ornamental chickens himself.

The 50-year-old Singaporean was fined after he pleaded guilty on Wednesday (18 August) to one count of maintaining a farm without a license, which is a breach under the Animals and Birds (Licensing of Farms) Rules. A charge of keeping more than 10 non-commercial poultry in a premise, and one charge of using his premises as a pet shop without a license, were taken into consideration for his sentencing.

The court heard that the National Parks Board (NParks) received feedback from a member of the public about Woo selling packets of poultry feed to those who adopted the chickens from him.

On 9 July last year, NParks officers visited Woo’s Pasir Ris flat and found 25 chickens kept in two enclosures and a plastic container.

Woo, a father of two who lives in a five-room flat, had formed the Foul Mouthed Family Facebook group in July 2018 in order to promote the ownership of and interest in poultry. A check of the Facebook group showed that it is private, and has about 3,000 members to date.

Woo would collect chicken eggs from the members, hatch them and grow the chickens before letting his members adopt them in exchange for buying two packets of poultry feed at $39.90 each from him.

However, the adopters must return one packet of poultry feed to support Woo’s breeding programme and use the other packet to feed the adopted chickens.

Hence, the adopters would take home two young chicks and a packet of poultry feed after paying $79.80 to Woo.

Woo admitted that he bought each packet of poultry feed at $25 from a retailer.

NParks investigations also found that he was disguising the sale of chickens with the purchase of the poultry feed at a profit, even though he claimed that the sale proceeds were to support the breeding programme and fund group events.

He did not have any licence issued by the Director-General of Animal Health and Welfare to keep the 25 chickens for commercial purposes at his flat, or to use his flat for the distribution of the chickens, said NParks.

For keeping an unlicensed farm, Woo could have been jailed up to a year, and/or fined up to $10,000.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Forty-seven killed in Burkina Faso jihadist attack

    Burkina Faso's president declared three days of national mourning from Thursday after suspected jihadists killed 47 people, including 30 civilians, in an attack in the north of the country.

  • Tokyo shares fall on US stimulus reduction speculation

    Tokyo shares ended lower on Thursday after minutes from the US Federal Reserve's July meeting hinted it may scale back stimulus this year, pushing down Wall Street shares.17 yen, while the broader Topix index fell 1.

  • Britain's legal cannabis market booms on Covid demand

    Britain's legal cannabis market has boomed during the coronavirus pandemic to become the second biggest after the United States, as consumers rushed to alleviate Covid-linked symptoms, industry experts say.

  • Temasek Foundation to give out surgical, N95 masks to each Singaporean household

    The Temasek Foundation will be distributing medical-grade surgical masks and N95 respirator masks to each Singapore household from 26 August to 26 September.

  • Images of women vandalised as Kabul faces up to Taliban rule

    Images of women have been covered up or vandalised on storefronts around Kabul, a sign of the Afghan capital's rapidly changing face in the days since the Taliban took charge.

  • Scandal-plagued Malaysian party poised to win PM race

    A scandal-plagued Malaysian party looked set Thursday to regain the country's leadership that it lost at landmark elections three years ago, after the last prime minister resigned this week.Muhyiddin Yassin quit Monday after a turbulent 17 months in office when allies withdrew support, and amid mounting anger at his government's handling of a worsening coronavirus outbreak.

  • JY Grandmark 2021 Interim Results Announcements

    Contracted Sales and GFA Increased SignificantlySteady Growth in RevenueSuccessful Implementation of Development Strategy on Urban RenewalForged New Business Driver HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 19 August 2021 - JY Grandmark Holdings Limited ("JY Grandmark" or the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries, is referred to as the "Group", stock code: 2231), a property developer and operator and property management service provider based in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), is pl

  • Weekly esports guide (14 - 21 August): ESL One Fall: Bootcamp kicks off

    ESL One Fall 2021: Bootcamp Edition will be the last major international Dota 2 tournament to be hosted before The International 10 .

  • New Zealand says it has solved Covid outbreak 'puzzle'

    New Zealand reported a breakthrough Thursday in tracing the source of a Covid-19 outbreak that plunged the nation into lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying it should help "stamp out" the virus.

  • China is blocking fleeing Hong Kongers from getting their retirement money

    As tens of thousands flee Hong Kong for a new life in the UK, they’re confronting the risk that they will be forced to leave behind their retirement savings as China intensifies its crackdown on the city’s freedoms.

  • Taliban urged to allow fleeing Afghans safe passage

    Taliban fighters manned checkpoints around Kabul's airport on Thursday as concerns built they were blocking Afghans from reaching evacuation flights, with the United States demanding safe passage.

  • Zi.Care’s Successful Closure of Seed Round to Boost Growth

    HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 19 August 2021 - As one of the pioneering Health Technology Startups which aims to digitalize Indonesian Healthcare, Zi.Care aims to alleviate the underlying problems with the healthcare system through digitalization. Given the severe strain on medical resources in Indonesia, it gives rise to a plethora of further healthcare issues which threatens to cripple Indonesia's entire healthcare system. With average waiting time in hospitals being at least 2 hours, it hi

  • EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging Asia stocks, currencies weaken as Fed signals tapering

    No change to text.) * Singapore, Indonesia stocks dip over 1% * Thailand, Philippines snap 3-day winning streaks * Philippines lowers 2021 economic growth target * Indonesia c. The South Korean won led losses among currencies, as the greenback hit multi-month highs against peers.

  • First virus case reported in Paralympic Village

    A first coronavirus case has been detected in the Paralympic Village, days before the Games open, organisers said Thursday as Japan battles a record wave of infections.

  • Hong Kongers plead guilty to 'national security' charge over sanction calls

    Two Hong Kongers accused of being part of a group that campaigned for international sanctions against China pleaded guilty under the city's national security law on Thursday in a case that is linked to jailed pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai.

  • 78% of Singapore academics report at least 'moderate' interference: poll

    Almost 22% claim "extensive" interference. by non-academic actors in decision making at their respective institutions

  • Best Mahjong Tables & Tile Sets To Buy In Singapore (2021 Guide)

    From portable, foldable mahjong tables to professional, automatic ones, here’s a list of tables and tile sets to buy for mahjong addicts in Singapore. Mahjong is undeniably gaining popularity among younger players in Singapore — just open your Instagram app on a weekend night for […] The post Best Mahjong Tables & Tile Sets To Buy In Singapore (2021 Guide) appeared first on SingSaver Blog - We Compare, You Save.

  • 12 Useful Items You Can Buy From Daiso To Keep Your Home More Pleasant And Productive

    Since working-from-home is a daily reality for many for the forseeable future, here are some low-cost, high-quality household items you can buy from Daiso. The post 12 Useful Items You Can Buy From Daiso To Keep Your Home More Pleasant And Productive appeared first on DollarsAndSense.sg.

  • Asian markets drop on Fed taper talk, Delta fears

    Markets fell in Asia on Thursday following a second straight day of losses on Wall Street in response to Federal Reserve minutes indicating it could begin withdrawing its huge financial support by the end of the year.

  • Benjamin Glynn to be deported by ICA: Singapore Prison Service

    British expatriate Benjamin Glynn was handed over to the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Wednesday.