Man, 26, charged over fatal assault at Woodlands dormitory

Paneer Vetrivel allegedly struck Rajendran Shanmugasundaran with a wooden plank embedded with metal nails. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — A 26-year-old Indian national has been charged for allegedly causing the death of another man by hitting the latter with a wooden plank embedded with metal nails.

Paneer Vetrivel was charged on Sunday (2 January) for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon to Rajendran Shanmugasundaran. According to court documents, the assault took place between 1am and 1.24am on 1 January along the pavement behind 20 Woodlands Industrial Park E1.

Local media reports said police responded at around 1.25am on Saturday to a fight at a workers' dormitory in the Woodlands Industrial Park. At the scene, a 37-year-old man was found lying motionless with injuries to his head and was conveyed to a hospital in an unconscious state. He later died.

Police said preliminary investigations showed that the man had allegedly been attacked by Paneer while the two were having a dispute.

If convicted, Paneer faces life imprisonment and caning, or a jail term of up to 15 years along with possible caning and a fine.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore