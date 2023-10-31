Man, 38, nabbed for allegedly tasing two police officers with stun device after chase

Man nabbed for allegedly tasing two police officers with stun device after chase (Photos: Singapore Police Force/SPF)

SINGAPORE — A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged for allegedly attacking and injuring two police officers with a stun device - a prohibited item in Singapore - last Sunday (29 October).

A stun device, one samurai sword and two knuckledusters were seized from the man. Various controlled drugs such as 11 grams of heroin, about 236 grams of Ice, 56 Erimin-5 tablets and two Ecstasy tablets, were also confiscated.

How the attack happened

According to a Facebook post by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), two traffic police officers, aged 32 and 29, were conducting vehicle patrol along Victoria Street on Sunday.

At around 2.50am, they spotted a speeding vehicle and motioned for the male driver to pull over. However, he stopped on the second lane of the road. When asked to provide his NRIC and driver's licence for identification, the driver provided only his NRIC.

To prevent further obstruction to other road users, the officers directed the man to move his vehicle to the side of the road. In compliance, the driver parked his car on the third lane, near the junction of North Bridge Road and Jalan Sultan.

Thereafter, the man suddenly dashed out of the car and fled on foot with his belongings. The officers gave chase, and managed to stop the man at a back alley near Jalan Klapa. In an ensuing struggle, the man then dropped his belongings, which included a samurai sword with a black handle.

"The man allegedly brandished a stun device in his possession, and used it to tase the officers repeatedly," said the police.

Police officers suffered injuries after being tased

Despite suffering injuries from the stun device, the officers managed to apprehend the man with the aid of a passerby, a 22-year-old full-time national serviceman from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) who was off-duty.

The 32-year-old officer suffered back injuries and was conveyed to hospital. He was subsequently discharged with medical leave. The other 29-year-old officer suffered injuries on his left hand and leg.

Story continues

The 38-year-old man was charged in court on Monday.

Meanwhile, the full-time national serviceman, Private (PTE) Mohammed Akbar Madarsa Mohamed Sultan from the Singapore Civil Defence Force, was awarded the Public Spiritedness Award in assisting to detain the man with the police officers.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.