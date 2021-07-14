Man, 43, to be charged with murder of another man at Punggol flat

Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
·1-min read
Blk 326A Sumang Walk. (SCREENSHOT: Google Maps)
Blk 326A Sumang Walk. (SCREENSHOT: Google Maps)

SINGAPORE — A 43-year-old man has been arrested for alleged murder of another man, 46, at Sumang Walk in Punggol, the Singapore Police Force said in a statement on Wednesday (14 July).

The police were alerted to a stabbing case at a residential unit at Sumang Walk at about 3pm on Wednesday. According to local media reports, the murder allegedly happened at Blk 326A Sumang Walk.

When police officers were at the scene, they found a man with multiple wounds lying motionless outside the unit.

The 46-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, the police said. Both men knew each other, according to preliminary investigations.

The 43-year-old man will be charged in court on Friday with murder. If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

