Man accused of killing sister now faces capital murder charge with two others

The offence is said to have taken place at a flat along Clementi West Street 1. (PHOTO: Google Street View screengrab)

SINGAPORE — A 29-year-old man accused of fatally assaulting his sister had his charge upgraded to murder on Tuesday (29 June).

Huang Bocan and his co-accused, Chee Mei Wan and Lim Peng Tiong, will now face a charge of murder each by causing bodily injury to 19-year-old Huang Baoying in common intention with each other.

The prosecution said that there are unlikely to be more charges at this point. The charge faced by each of the accused is under 302(2) of the Penal Code, which is punishable by death, or life imprisonment and caning.

The act, committed allegedly at 10pm on 4 May at a unit in a block along Clementi West Street 1, is said to have caused bodily injury which resulted in Baoying's death. She was pronounced dead at the flat a day after the alleged incident.

Huang, Chee and Lim had originally been handed a charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Baoying in common intention, by hitting her with the pole on 4 May. Voluntarily causing grievous hurt carries a jail term of up to 10 years, and a fine or caning.

All three will return for their next hearings on 7 September.

