Man admits throwing faeces at cop in police station lock-up

Amir Hussain
·Senior Reporter
·3-min read
Sulaiman Abdul Majid Maricar, 34, pleaded guilty to one charge of using criminal force on a public servant and five other counts including theft and housebreaking to commit theft. (Photo: Getty)
SINGAPORE — A man who was arrested for theft defecated into a paper cup while in a police lock-up and then threw his faeces at an auxiliary policeman, a court heard.

At the State Courts on Friday (28 May), the 34-year-old culprit Sulaiman Abdul Majid Maricar pleaded guilty to one charge of using criminal force on a public servant and five other counts including theft and housebreaking to commit theft. 

He will be sentenced at a later date pending a report on his suitability for preventive detention, which is a sentencing option meant to protect the public from recalcitrant offenders, who must serve a jail term of between seven and 20 years in full with no reduction given for good behaviour.

About the case

On 13 October last year, Sulaiman was arrested for stealing from a vehicle. He was placed in a lock-up at the Woodlands Police Division Headquarters. 

It was his second time being arrested for theft from a vehicle in a week. He had been arrested on 9 October and released on bail the next day after stealing three handphones and a power bank of unknown value along with a cash card with a stored value of about $40 from a rag-and-bone man's lorry.

While in the lock-up on 14 October, Sulaiman was given lunch and a paper cup containing a drink. He later defecated into the paper cup and kept his faeces in it.

At about 6.30pm, an auxiliary policeman went to Sulaiman's cell to pass him his dinner. But the latter took the paper cup containing his faeces and threw it at the officer, causing the excrement to land on the cop's uniform, over his torso, his pants and his boots.

The officer asked Sulaiman to explain his actions but the latter simply ignored him. The auxiliary policeman then reported the incident to his superior and went to clean himself up.

Out on bail just a week later, Sulaiman and his then girlfriend Nurul Natasha Roslan, 26, stole a $7,000 motorcycle from an open carpark in Marine Crescent at about 1am on 21 October. Its owner had accidentally left his keys in the ignition as he was tired. He had also left his helmet on the motorbike.

At the time, Sulaiman was under a 25-year driving ban which took effect from April last year. He also rode the bike without valid insurance policy. 

Then on 23 October, at around midnight, Sulaiman and Natasha broke into a food centre in Tai Seng, Kim Chuan Eating House, and made off with $430 from the cash register of a drink stall.

The couple were arrested at a hotel at about 1.45am the next day. The motorcycle they had stolen three days earlier was found parked at the hotel and returned to its owner. 

In 2009, Sulaiman was also convicted of housebreaking at night. 

The maximum punishment for housebreaking is up to 10 years' jail along and a fine. Male repeat offenders who are below 50 are liable to be caned.

