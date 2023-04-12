The video, posted on YouTube on 11 April, shows an axe-wielding man crossing the road and approaching two uniformed police officers at a nearby traffic light on Stamford Road. (PHOTO: YouTube/AstarothGundam)

SINGAPORE — A man who allegedly wielded an axe has been charged with assault following an incident that occurred on Tuesday morning in Stamford Road.

Manohar Thirunavukkarasu, 25, was charged with assault on Wednesday (12 April). He is also accused of offences including criminal trespass and harassment, according to The Straits Times.

The news outlet reported that Manohar will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for medical examination, and his case has been adjourned to 26 April.

The Stamford Road incident

In a YouTube video posted on Tuesday (11 April), a man could be seen brandishing an axe as he crosses the road towards the Raffles City shopping mall.

He then walks towards a police car parked at a nearby traffic light, prompting two uniformed officers to point their weapons at him. It is unclear what type of weapons the officers were holding.

The man subsequently threw his axe, which landed on an adjacent pavement.

The Straits Times reported the police as saying they were alerted to a fight in Stamford Road at 2.28am on Tuesday.

The police added that the 25-year-old man was subsequently arrested for possessing an offensive weapon, using criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty, and using abusive language against a public servant.

They said that a 71-year-old man was taken to the hospital, conscious, while a 29-year-old man is assisting with investigations.

