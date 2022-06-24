Man arrested for allegedly attacking 2 people with knife at Yishun

SCREENSHOT: Singapore_Incidents(Sabrinazukkri)/Instagram

SINGAPORE — A 58-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly used a knife to attack a 62-year-old man and 41-year-old woman at Block 510A Yishun Street 51.

The police were informed about the incident at 8.30pm on Thursday. The suspect was arrested for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means and suspected drug-related offences, the police said in a statement on Friday.

The two victims were conscious when they were brought to a hospital, added the police.

In a video posted by Singapore_Incidents on Instagram entitled “Slashing incident at Blk 510A Yishun”, at least three police cars and one Singapore Civil Defence Force ambulance are seen at an HDB block while a siren is blaring. Several bystanders are standing near the vehicles while other residents are looking down from the block.

The footage also shows a person following a trail of what appears to be drops of blood leading to a flat.

