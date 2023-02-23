Man arrested after CNB seize nearly 5kg of drugs worth $182,000 at his home

Some of the controlled drugs, including cannabis, heroin, ‘Ice’ and ‘Ecstasy’ tablets seized from a residential unit in the vicinity of Punggol Field in a CNB operation on 21 February. (PHOTO: CNB)

SINGAPORE — Nearly five kilograms of controlled drugs worth an estimated $182,000 were seized on Tuesday (21 February), with a 32-year-old Singaporean man being arrested for suspected drug trafficking.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a media release on Thursday that the suspected drug trafficker was arrested in a Mercedes-Benz car near Bukit Timah Road during the operation on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers escorted him to his home in the vicinity of Punggol Field, where they found cannabis, heroin, and "Ice" and "Ecstasy" tablets, among other drugs.

About 2,123g of cannabis, 967g of heroin, 131g of "Ice", 123g of ketamine, 263g of "Ecstasy" tablets, and 1.325g of powdery substances believed to contain controlled drugs were seized during the operation.

CNB said that the amount cannabis seized could feed the addiction of about 300 abusers for a week, while the heroin found could also sustain the addiction of about 460 abusers for the same period.

Those found guilty of trafficking 500g or more of cannabis, or 15g or more of pure heroin, may face the death penalty.

