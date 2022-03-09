Man broke into condo unit to film fellow resident, caught in the act on second attempt

SINGAPORE — A man residing in a condominium went around his residence looking for women he could peep at.

Clement Chia Wei Yang, 40, even broke into a woman’s unit and filmed her showering though a gap in the toilet door.

Chia was jailed for 10 months and 14 weeks on Wednesday (9 March), after he pleaded guilty to one count of housebreaking to commit voyeurism, and one count of recording another woman through her master bedroom window.

Two victims were involved in the offences. Neither they nor the condominium can be named to protect the victims’ identities.

Entered one victim's unit

In July 2020, Chia was at a garden on the fifth floor of the condominium when he saw a 40-year-old woman, walking into her unit on the same level. Finding her attractive, Chia noted her unit number.

Later that month, Chia went to the woman’s unit. As he walked past her balcony, he realised that the glass sliding door of the balcony was slightly ajar and that he could hear the sound of someone showering.

Seeing no one in the living room, Chia slipped in through the sliding door and entered the woman’s unit. He then saw that the toilet door was slightly ajar and peeped in. Through the reflection in the bathroom mirror, Chia saw the victim showering.

He filmed the reflection of the mirror with his phone, capturing two recording of about two minutes in length. He then exited the unit through the same way he entered.

On 29 July, the victim saw Chia trying to climb through her bedroom window and screamed, chasing Chia away. The woman called the police and Chia was identified through a review of CCTV footage and condominium and key card access records.

The videos of the 40-year-old woman were no longer on Chia’s phone when it was seized for forensic examination.

Filmed another victim

On 11 May 2020, Chia again went to the fifth-floor garden looking for units that he could peep into. He found a 38-year-old woman’s unit and saw that even though the curtains were closed, there was a small gap through which he could spy.

Story continues

At night, Chia stood outside this master bedroom window and recorded a minute-long video of the woman drying herself after emerging from the shower. She was topless.

One 3 June, Chia repeated the act and recorded a six-second video of the woman again topless and drying herself.

The two videos were found on Chia’s phone when it was seized. He had recorded the videos so that he could watch their contents again.

