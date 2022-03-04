Man caused fire at storage area by throwing lit cigarette butt, 2 cars damaged

Man holding a lit cigarette butt. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — A man who threw a lit cigarette butt into a gated storage area started a fire that damaged two cars.

Chuah Seng Chu, 52, a dishwasher, was jailed for six months on Friday (4 March), for his offence in causing a fire that led to $34,797.43 of damages to both cars on 11 September 2020.

Chuah pleaded guilty to a single count of substantially contributing to the risk of starting a fire by negligently throwing a lit cigarette butt into the storage area.

The Singaporean was drinking alcohol at a coffeeshop on the night of 10 September 2020 and loitered there until 4am the next day.

He then left and walked home. While walking past a staircase at Block 28A Kelantan Road, he decided to take a smoke break.

After Chuah finished smoking at the staircase, he threw his lit cigarette butt into a gated storage area containing unspecified items.

“By this, the accused did substantially contribute to the risk of a fire by throwing his lit cigarette butt, a thing that is likely to cause fire, into the storage area,” said the prosecution.

The cigarette butt started a fire in the storage area. The blaze spread to the staircase, its surrounding area, and the two cars, a Toyota Isis and a Volkswagen 1.8l Passat, which were parked at the carpark.

Chuah had been the only person smoking in the location. A police camera had captured him walking away from the area at around 4:14am.

Shortly after Chuah left, a delivery driver completed a delivery at a coffeeshop in the area. While the latter was driving away, he spotted the fire near an overhead bridge and called the emergency number 995.

Singapore Civil Defence Force vehicles and officers arrived at the block shortly after the call and put out the fire. Fire investigators arrived at the scene and investigated the cause of the fire. Officers later issued a report stating that the likely cause of the fire was incendiary in nature.

The Toyota sustained heat and smoke damage to its rear, right rear tyre, rear window, and boot amounting to $13,900, while the damage caused to the Volkswagen amounted to $20,897.43.

Chuah, who has a past conviction of mischief by fire in 2011, did not compensate either owner of the two cars.

Chuah’s lawyer Audrey Koo pointed out to the court that her client had been diagnosed as being mentally retarded. The prosecution argued that Chuah had been diagnosed as mildly mentally retarded in an earlier Institute of Mental Health report. His doctor had said Chuah’s offences were a product of “irresponsibility and lack of civic consciousness”, and found his claims of having hallucinatory experiences “utterly unconvincing”.

The prosecution sought a jail term of six months, in part due to the high risk of potential harm, as the fire had started in the early hours when most people would be sleeping in their homes.

