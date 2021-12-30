Man charged for impersonating TNP journalist, extorting MBS manager

PHOTO: Getty Images

SINGAPORE — A man was charged on Thursday (30 December) with impersonating a Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) journalist to cheat a Marina Bay Sands (MBS) lounge manager.

Goh Tian Shun, 29, was handed another charge by the State Courts of extorting an MBS Casino shift manager by threatening to report that the lounge had allowed access to an unvaccinated person for dining in.

The Singaporean is said to have committed extortion on 15 August this year by putting the casino shift manager in fear of harming the integrated resort's reputation. He had threatened to report to the authorities that the staff of MBS' Ruby Lounge had allowed an unvaccinated person to dine in, hence inducing the casino shift manager to deliver $200,000 in rolling chips and permanent upgrade to a “Paiza” membership.

Three days later, Goh is said to have represented himself as a journalist by the name of Jonathan Choo to cheat a Ruby Lounge manager through a phone message. Through this manner, Goh allegedly caused the lounge manager to believe that he was a journalist.

Choo was a photojournalist with The New Paper, a former SPH tabloid newspaper.

Goh's case will return to court on 27 January. If convicted of cheating by personation, he may be jailed up to five years and/or fined. If convicted of extortion, he may be jailed between two and five years, and caned.

